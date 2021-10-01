A deadline for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters to cure problems with her campaign finance account has come and gone.
In response to a complaint filed by a Mesa County resident questioning her taking in campaign donations and gifts but not reporting them, Luis Lipchak, campaign finance enforcement manager in the Election Division of the Secretary of State’s Office, gave Peters 10 days to rectify the matter.
That deadline expired about 20 days ago, with Peters failing to respond to Lipchak on any level.
“The division makes the initial determination that potential violations of Colorado campaign finance laws exist, but that the alleged violations may be curable,” Lipchak wrote in his review of the complaint, which was filed in August by Mesa County resident Scott Beilfuss, co-chairman of the Mesa County Democratic Party.
“In this case, complainant alleges respondent was required but failed to report contributions or expenditures associated with the alleged activity and accepted gifts over allowed limits,” Lipchak added. “As alleged, complainant’s allegations indicate one or more violations of Colorado campaign finance law.”
Colorado campaign finance laws allow candidates and elected officials to repair problems with their campaign filings. Doing so also allows them to avoid fines and penalties.
Beilfuss’ complaint alleges that Peters accepted gifts far in excess of the state’s $65 annual limit when she was flown to a voter-fraud conspiracy event in August held by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
Lindell has said publicly that he paid for that flight and also paid for Peters’ hotel stay outside of Colorado for more than a month after that event, which Peters said she attended as part of her duties as an elected official.
Peters’ campaign finance account, however, has been inactive since November 2019, and hasn’t reported any campaign donations or expenditures for nearly two years.
Peters also hasn’t yet filed her intention to run for re-election in next year’s GOP primary. If she is running, she will face the same woman she barely defeated in 2018 for the GOP nomination for her position, Bobbie Gross.
Peters did not respond to requests for comment to this article.
Beilfuss also has filed a second complaint against Peters over her soliciting donations for a legal defense fund, a complaint the Secretary of State’s Office has yet to rule on as valid enough to go forward.
Both complaints are similar to another one filed with the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission against Peters by Grand Junction resident Anne Landman, who also questioned Peters’ legal defense fund and gifts she received from Lindell.
Landman said the commission hasn’t yet ruled on whether that complaint will go forward, but the commission continues to accept additional information from Landman about that complaint.
Under an IEC opinion issued in 2002, elected officials are allowed to accept funds for legal defense on criminal matters, but any donations and expenditures are to be made open for public review.
There is no such filing made by Peters, so it is unknown how much, if anything, she has collected, even though there is a website actively soliciting for donations. Peters also has appeared on YouTube programs asking for money.
Her campaign account also remains active, and also is accepting donations.