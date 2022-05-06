Indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is allowed to travel out of state, but only if she provides specific details about where she is going beforehand and gets court approval, District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said today.
Peters drew some attention over that when she tweeted Thursday evening from Mar-a-Lago, a resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where she attended a private viewing of a conspiracy theory movie about election fraud with former President Donald Trump.
Under the original terms of her bond condition from a 13-count grand jury indictment on charges of tampering with election equipment and official misconduct, Peters was barred from leaving the state, and required to turn over her passport.
Late last month, Peters' attorneys asked to alter the conditions of that bond, including allowing her unrestricted permission to leave the state. District Judge Matthew Barrett largely rejected that request, but he did allow her to ask on a case-by-case basis.
This was one of them.
Rubinstein said he doesn't much care for allowing her to leave Colorado, but agreed nonetheless.
"While I have some concerns about Ms. Peters as a potential flight risk, due to her access to private flight travel and history of going into hiding during this investigation, I must balance the importance of assuring her appearance in court against the risk that her bond conditions do not improperly influence the upcoming election," Rubinstein said. "I struck that balance by asking the court to allow travel provided she gave details about her whereabouts when out of state."
In an April 25 motion for permission to travel outside of Colorado, Peters' Denver attorney, Harvey Steinberg, wrote that the clerk, who is running for the GOP nomination for Colorado Secretary of State, requested several trips, including the one to Mar-a-Lago, where Trump resides.
Other requested out-of-state trips include two- or three-day sojourns to Dallas, Las Vegas and Santa Fe, New Mexico, allegedly to speak at secretary of state conventions. It is unknown if Barrett will allow her to go.
Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley are facing numerous felony criminal charges in her alleged role with making copies of election computer hard drives that were not authorized by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, including granting access to restricted areas of her office to an as-yet unnamed person using a false identity.
Peters also faces related misdemeanor charges for obstruction, a possible contempt-of-court citation, several ethics investigations and the possible permanent removal as the county's designated election official.
Her $25,000 surety bond on the criminal charges also bars her from having any contact with anyone in her office, including the office itself and her co-defendant, Knisley, who faces other criminal charges in a separate, but related, case.
The movie premier she attended, "2,000 Mules," purports to claim that numerous people were paid to collect ballots and deliver them to drop boxes in several swing states during the 2020 presidential election, which Peters and others claim were rampant with fraud.