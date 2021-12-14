Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters objected to a decision Monday by the Board of County Commissioners to approve a contract extension with the company that has long printed election envelopes and ballots in the county.
Her sole reason for objecting to that contract extension centered on former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who was named the county’s designated election official for the 2021 election because of Peters’ legal issues.
Peters said her objection to the contract extension was solely because Williams works for that company, Runbeck Election Services Inc., but she offered no other reason why it shouldn’t be used.
It is true that Williams works with the company, but he was not a party to any dealings between that Arizona-based company and Mesa County.
In fact, it’s in his contract with Mesa County to recuse himself when he agreed to take over as the head of the county’s elections, a move that occurred as a result of the Colorado Secretary of State ordering Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley to have nothing to do with the fall election in the wake of state and federal investigations into allegations that the clerk and others engaged in potentially criminal activity over election security.
Peters called the board’s approval of a contract extension with Runbeck “illegal” because it deals with next year’s elections, and not the 2021 Coordinated Elections of which her oversight was removed.
Peters, however, signed off on that contract last year.
“I have opposition to this because in your own resolution you acknowledged that my authority to conduct the coordinated election was only during the coordinated election,” Peters said at the commissioners’ Monday morning meeting. “Wayne Williams works for Runbeck, and he is no longer involved in this process of this coordinated election. I am now the clerk and recorder; I demand to have my election department completely turned over to me. By law, the people of this county elected me to perform those duties, and I will not agree to this.”
Peters said no county employee can sign such a contract, but the contract extension is to be signed by the chair of the county board, Commissioner Janet Rowland, who does have that authority.
“This is illegal what you are doing,” Peters said. “You cannot do this. What you’re doing by continuing to keep me out of my elections office is unlawful.”
But commissioners said that’s not entirely true, particularly given the investigations into her own activities and a court ruling ordering her to stay away from the county’s Election Division, an order that has been upheld by the Colorado Supreme Court.
“It’s not by actions of the board of county commissioners, it’s by actions of you, the county clerk that has gotten us through this maze,” Commissioner Scott McInnis told Peters.
“I never recall ever a clerk rejecting to using this service,” McInnis said. “I don’t think we need to engage with you on actions that you took, the result of which is where we are today. But you are welcomed to consult with an attorney.”
Rowland said Peters herself asked for the contract to be extended last summer.
The Runbeck contract is for $150,000 to $300,000, depending on how many ballot envelopes need to be printed, and how long the ballots are for the June primary and November general elections next year.
Peters’ own signature is on the last contract extension with Runbeck, which was signed Sept. 14, 2020.
Although Peters said she now doesn’t want to continue to contract with Runbeck, a contract originally signed in 2015, she proposed doing just that back in July, two months after she started to question the use of election machines, said Rowland and Brandi Bantz, the county’s director of elections.
“I was hoping that Clerk Peters would bring it to the attention (of the commissioners) since the question was asked about the Runbeck extension,” Bantz told commissioners. “Earlier in July, we met with you guys, and she presented the contract. It was also stated in the agenda that she planned to sign it for the continuing four years that we have available in the contract.”
In what has become a weekly display of support for Peters at commissioner meetings, some of the same people who claim there was rampant fraud in the 2020 general election continued to make those claims despite offering no evidence to prove their allegations.
Some continued to wave a so-called 83-page report that allegedly proves that 29,000 election files were deleted in a routine upgrade of election equipment last year as their evidence, a claim that has been repeatedly debunked by numerous election experts.
One said the so-called report is now a legal document, so therefore, it must be true.
“There’s nothing righteous about assuming something without facts,” said Commissioner Cody Davis.
“To date, Tina has presented nothing that stands up to the test of facts. Someone taking something to court does not prove anything.
“Tina loves to say that 29,000 logs were deleted, but still can’t answer, and I’ve said this to her face, we can re-create the 2020 election,” Davis said.
“We can literally re-create the 2020 election, so there are no pertinent logs missing whatsoever. The 29,000 logs that were deleted were told to her would be deleted weeks, months before it actually happened because they were updating software. This argument does not hold any water. For me, that’s not a righteous argument because it has no truth to it.”