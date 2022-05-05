Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters raised more than three times more in campaign donations than her closest competitor in the race to earn the Republican Party’s nod for Colorado Secretary of State, with the majority of that money coming from out of state.
Of the $158,728 that Peters raised in her first two months in her primary bid to be the GOP nominee, about $67,000 came from Colorado donors.
The remainder came from across the nation, according to Peters’ first campaign finance report filed with the Secretary of State’s Office on Tuesday.
“We are calling out across the country that Denver, Colorado, has been the outpost for George Soros and Dominion,” Peters said in a statement. “It’s no surprise that Jena Griswold as the chair of the Democratic Association of Secretary of States has provided the blueprint for other states to disempower the voters by guaranteeing outcomes. The blueprint must be painted over with red voters come November.”
Peters’ closest competitor in the GOP primary, former Jefferson County Clerk Pamela Anderson, raised about $50,000 in the past four months, only about $1,745 of which came from outside of Colorado. That’s about 3.5% in out-of-state money, compared to about 58% for Peters.
None of Peters’ money came from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell or former President Donald Trump, but Anderson received support from former GOP Colorado Gov. Bill Owens and former state Sen. Josh Penry, R-Grand Junction.
Peters has about $101,000 in cash on hand, while Anderson has about $5,500. Peters donated $5,000 to her own campaign, which she’s already paid back to herself. Anderson has loaned herself $10,000, but has not paid any of it back to herself.
A third Republican in the race, Mike O’Donnell, has raised about $3,000 in monetary contributions since January, shortly after he entered the race. He’s put more than $50,000 of his own money into his campaign.
Griswold, a Democrat who is running unopposed for reelection as secretary of state, raised more than $866,000 so far this year. None of that money came from Soros nor the Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, as Peters often contends.