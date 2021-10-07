Mesa County’s new election equipment passed a routine accuracy test on Tuesday, prompting embattled Clerk Tina Peters, who has openly questioned the accuracy of such machines, to say it always passes muster.
In an email to all county staff and Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner who is overseeing the elections with former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, Peters praised the outcome of a “logic and accuracy” test of the equipment, something that is routinely done before every election.
“We always do!” Peters wrote in an email Wednesday morning about 15 minutes after Reiner sent out a press release announcing that the equipment showed 100% accuracy in tabulating test ballots.
“Great job to our citizen judges and helpers,” Peters added. “Eight elections and counting! Would hope that Sheila and when Wayne comes in Oct. 23rd, our school board and other races get the turnout and attention they so deserve. You all rock!”
Peters’ email about the accuracy of the new Dominion Voting System equipment, which was obtained by The Daily Sentinel through a Colorado Open Records Act request, is odd considering that she has repeatedly said tabulation machines that the county and 61 others in the state use from that Denver-based company are not trustworthy.
Currently, Peters, her deputy and others are the subject of local, state and federal criminal investigations into allegations of violations of security protocols. Her reference to Oct. 23 also made no sense to Williams, who was in Mesa County for Tuesday’s test, and has come here from his Colorado Springs home on numerous occasions since being named the county’s designated election official in August. That happened after Peters and Deputy Belinda Knisely were temporarily barred from overseeing this fall’s election.
Peters’ response also is odd because she has openly questioned the outcome of the 2020 general election and results of the Grand Junction City Council nonpartisan elections in April, saying that it made no sense that a slate of far right-leaning candidates all lost.
The Mesa County Republican Party has similarly endorsed three candidates in next month’s nonpartisan School District 51 school board race, donating money to at least one of them so far.
In her press release, Reiner said the new equipment was tested by a bipartisan test board, with a number of ordinary voters observing.
Reiner said test ballots were scanned and tabulated in three ways: One test deck by elections staff, and two by each of the Republican and Democratic representatives who were present. All passed with flying colors, she said.
“The process is always enjoyable because it is a huge milestone for the elections staff as they have worked so hard to prepare for this election,” Reiner said.
“Testing to ensure that Mesa County’s new machines are 100% accurate was absolutely critical to preparing for a successful 2021 coordinated election,” Williams added. “We are mailing ballots on Friday to more than 106,000 Mesa County residents, and we want them to know their ballots will be counted and counted accurately.”