Even though she’s on paid administrative leave and not actually working, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been trying to get a $5,000 bonus for her deputy, Belinda Knisley, and at least one other in her office.
At the same time, Peters may be attempting to retaliate against other people in her office, according to other documents obtained by The Daily Sentinel on Thursday.
In a letter from county officials sent to Peters that was obtained by The Sentinel through a Colorado Open Records Act request, County Attorney Todd Starr told Peters that the bonus requests won’t be approved because it could appear to be a bribe.
“It has long been the policy of Mesa County that bonuses not be paid while an investigation is ongoing,” Starr wrote.
Starr cited a state law that addresses such bonuses, which says that a case could be made against Peters for trying to bribe members of her staff in order to influence them to alter, fabricate or withhold official testimony in ongoing investigations.
“Not only is the current internal investigation an ‘official proceeding,’ but certainly your staff members are likely to be called as witnesses if any future criminal proceedings ensue,” Starr wrote. “The county does not want to be placed in a position where they contribute to the appearance of impropriety or outright criminal conduct.”
By law, bribing a witness or victim is a class 4 felony, punishable by up to six years in prison and a $500,000 fine.
While the letter doesn’t specifically mention Knisley as the person who was to get that bonus, sources inside the county said she was the intended recipient.
Other possible recipients were not named, but like Knisley, one of Peters’ elections manger, Sandra Brown, also is the subject of investigations and was placed on paid administrative leave.
She, too, is temporarily barred from working in the office.
A $5,000 bonus would have been on top of Knisley’s $90,000-a-year salary. Peters is paid $93,000.
A second letter sent to Peters by Starr on Wednesday warned her against taking “adverse employment actions” against other employees in her office.
“It has come to my attention — despite having received direction and guidance from the HR director — that you have attempted to take adverse employment actions toward employees in the clerk and recorder office,” Starr wrote.
“Those actions are in direct conflict with applicable employment law as well as with HR director’s directives and guidance,” Starr added. “The type of adverse employment actions you have suggested would create liability for Mesa County from employment law-related civil rights claims, at a minimum.”
Starr goes on to say that any employee changes Peters makes within her office must first be approved by him and the county’s HR director, Brenda Moore. He said if Peters decides to act on such things on her own, she could and would be held personally liable for any civil rights violations of her employees.
He adds that if the county is successfully sued in a court of law for civil rights violations by anyone on her staff, the county would recover any loss in taxpayer dollars from her personally, and would decline to defend her against any legal action that might be filed as a result of her actions.
Knisley was placed on paid-\administrative leave in August pending the outcome of a county Human Resources investigation on multiple allegations that she created a hostile work environment for allegedly telling staff in the clerk and recorder’s office not to cooperate with local, state and federal investigations into possible security breaches that she, Peters and others may have committed inside the office.
That issue eventually led to Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein filing charges against Knisley when she defied an initial order to stay away from the office because she allegedly told staff to not cooperate with the HR probe as well.
When County Administrator Pete Baier, who initially placed Knisley on leave Aug. 23, learned that Knisley had returned to the office in defiance of his order, he threatened to call police if she did not leave.
As a result, Rubinstein filed a second-degree burglary and misdemeanor charge of cyber crime against Knisley, who is scheduled to appear in court for an advisement hearing Nov. 15.
The burglary charge is based on allegations that Knisley unlawfully entered a “building or structure with intent to commit a crime against another person or property,” according to her arrest affidavit. That’s a class 4 felony punishable by up to six years in jail and a $500,000 fine.
The misdemeanor charge is for someone who knowingly accesses a computer or network without authorization. It is punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The charges were filed after Knisley defied an order from county officials not to re-enter the clerk’s office while the Human Resources investigation is ongoing.
That investigation is based on allegations from at least five people on the clerk’s staff that Knisley had “engaged in inappropriate, unprofessional conduct in the workplace.”
Two days after she was initially told to stay away, Knisley was found in the office again, despite having her access card and passwords disabled. County officials discovered she has violated that stay-away order when Knisley requested help from the county’s Information Technology office. She was using Peters’ email address and was having trouble printing unknown documents.
In an Aug. 27 email to Karin Vanderminden, a site supervisor in the Division of Motor Vehicles, which Peters oversees, the clerk told her to tell her staff that they are “encouraged” not to talk to district attorney and FBI investigators, calling them “intimidating,” but stopped short of ordering staff not to speak.
Peters wrote that staff should refer questions to her, and she would refer those questions to her attorney.
“If they want to they can but it is better if they don’t as these guys are good at twisting what they say no matter how innocent, to fit their narrative,” Peters wrote. “So in my experience and opinion it is better to say nothing and note the day, time and what they asked.”
Knisley’s attorney, Shannon Roy, wrote in a brief to Mesa County District Judge Matthew Barrett last month in asking for a delay in her hearing that the 66-year-old Knisley had gotten into a traffic accident and shattered her right leg, causing her to have at least two surgeries on her shinbone.
She said Knisley has been in the hospital since Sept. 12.