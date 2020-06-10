Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has turned to her supporters to help her fight an attempt to recall her from office.
In an email on Saturday, Peters said the group attempting to recall her made “untrue, misleading and false statements” about her in their recall petition, signatures for which are being collected now.
In her email, a copy of which was obtained by The Daily Sentinel, Peters calls on Republicans in the county to send letters to the editor, You Said It comments and use Facebook and other media to speak on her behalf.
“I can assure you, that no matter what the pressure, I will not resign,” Peters wrote in the email, which was sent from her private account. “This could be you. As Republicans, or any party for that matter, we need to step up and support each other. When we don’t it makes us all weak and vulnerable.”
In an attachment to that email, Peters attempts to answer each of the accusations included on the recall petitions, including what happened when 574 uncounted ballots from the 2019 fall election were discovered in a drop-off box just steps away from her office in the Mesa County Central Services Building on Spruce Street.
Those ballots, which Peters declined to have counted on grounds that they wouldn’t have altered the results of the election, were found by election workers months later during the March presidential primary.
“In this case, human error occurred,” Peters wrote in the email. “Clerk Peters took responsibility, recognizing the seriousness of the error and immediately implemented additional processes to insure that this could never happen again.”
At the time, however, Peters blamed older election volunteers for the error, saying, “You can train everybody, you can tell them what to do, you can have their supervisor tell them what to do, you can have the election manager tell them what to do. And some of these people are retired people, you know. They’re not, I mean they’re people that we get from the caucus, and that’s where we have to go first.”
In a March 5 email to her workers days after that quote was reported in the Sentinel, Peters said those words were misquoted and taken out of context. Audio of that quote can be found at GJSentinel.com attached to this story.
Those “additional processes” primarily constituted a tracking list posted on the wall of her offices marking times when boxes were last emptied, something that her predecessor, now County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, said the clerk’s office routinely did during elections before Peters took office.
Peters has also come under fire since taking office in November 2018 for a high rate of turnover of her staff, seeing more than two dozen employees in her 32-person staff come and go, including numerous top elections officials.
The clerk has repeatedly said her management style is to hire people on a temporary basis to see if they work out, making them full time if they do, or moving them into other positions or outright letting them go if they don’t.
Last week, when the Mesa County commissioners appointed Eagle County Treasurer Teak Simonton to oversee the recall effort — by law, Peters can’t because she is the subject of the recall — Peters objected, saying a Republican should have been appointed instead. Simonton is a Democrat who served years in the Eagle County clerk’s office, including eight years as clerk and recorder.
Peters later criticized the commissioners for that appointment, saying it was “already decided in a strange, behind the scenes decision.” All three commissioners are Republican.
Peters also has attacked one of the main backers of the recall effort, Amanda Polson. Polson has years of experience as a former election official under Reiner, leaving that position before Peters took office.
In numerous text messages and emails to the Sentinel, Peters said she tried to hire Polson as her elections director earlier this year, but said she was barred by the county to do so because Polson had been fired by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office as an evidence technician for “egregious” reasons.
But a Colorado Open Records Act request filed by the newspaper revealed that isn’t true. Polson resigned from the job in August 2019, saying a serious medical condition at the time was causing her to make errors on the job.
Peters did contact the county’s Human Services department asking if it would “onboard” Polson so she could hire her, but the office’s director, Brenda Moore, wrote in an email that she couldn’t because Polson hadn’t gone through a background check, and Moore couldn’t do everything necessary to make Polson eligible for hire in the two days Peters had requested.
At the time, Peters said Polson was “a great employee” who would be “a great asset” to her office.
All that happened in late February, when the presidential primary was already underway and Peters had lost another elections manager. Under pressure from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, which sent a special monitor to Mesa County to examine her procedures after the 2019 ballots were found, Peters ended up hiring Patti Inscho, only to fire her a month later. Inscho, another former elections chief under Reiner, is an active member of the Mesa County Democratic Party.
At the time, 40 people had applied for the elections job, according to Moore’s Feb. 24 email to Peters, but Peters wanted to hire Polson over all of them, including Inscho.
“I have concerns with claims of discrimination if you push one individual through when others are clearly qualified,” Moore wrote to Peters.
Peters, meanwhile, has received the full support of the Mesa County Republican Party, which publicly called the uncollected ballot issue “trivial,” saying in a press release that some people have sensationalized the matter and attempted to make political fodder from it.
Polson said she’s not surprised that Peters now is remembering things differently.
“It’s disappointing that even in her official rebuttal to her supporters that she is willing to lie and misconstrue the truth,” Polson said. “We still contend that the issues seen in her offices are part of a larger, systemic problem with her leadership.”
The recall effort, RecallClerkTina.com, is trying to collect as many as 18,000 signatures by Aug. 3. It has until then to turn in at least 12,192 signatures of registered county voters to force a recall election.