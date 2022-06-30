Staying true to her unfounded claims of denying the outcome of certain elections, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters now is claiming her third-place finish in the GOP race for secretary of state was fraudulent.
Peters came in last in a three-way race in Tuesday’s primary, about 1,100 votes shy of Michael O’Donnell of Yuma County, almost evenly splitting 57% of the vote. Peters even failed to win the vote locally, finishing in second place with a little more than 33% of the vote. In total, 11,242 Mesa County voters cast their ballot in favor of Peters. By comparison, both of the two candidates running to replace Peters as clerk received more votes in the county than did Peters.
Regardless, the two take a back seat to Pam Anderson, a former Jefferson County clerk who pulled in slightly more than 43% of the vote, becoming the official nominee to run against Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold in the fall.
But after those totals came in, Peters and her supporters immediately questioned the accuracy of the numbers, though they offered no evidence or even guesses on what might have happened.
“It’s not over,” Peters told media. “Keep the faith.”
Peters is a favorite of election deniers and, like former President Donald Trump, only questioned the results of an election she lost. She has issued no other public statement or tweet about her claim.
Neither Anderson nor Griswold paid any mind to Peters’ claim. Instead, their campaigns wasted no time denouncing the other now that they have begun their bid in the November general election.
“(The voters) are sending a clear message to the current secretary of state that they are ready to restore a trusted and fair leader to the office,” Anderson said.
“Pam Anderson is a career politician who has proven that she cannot be trusted to stand up to the far-right extremists that dominate the Republican Party,” said Griswold’s campaign manager, Kyla Sabado. “In the primary, Anderson pandered to election conspiracy theorists and parroted the extreme rhetoric of election deniers.”
In other statewide races, Republican voters also rejected similar election deniers, such as U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks, who often campaigned alongside Peters, and gubernatorial candidate Greg Lopez, who vowed to pardon Peters if he became governor.
Instead, Gov. Jared Polis will face University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet will run against Denver construction company owner Joe O’Dea.
Voters also rejected similar candidates in other congressional districts around Colorado, such as Bob Lewis, who ran against U.S. Rep. Ken Buck in the 4th Congressional District; state Rep. Dave Williams, who tried to unseat U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn in the 5th Congressional District; and state Rep. Lori Saine, who lost to state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer in the 8th Congressional District.