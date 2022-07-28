120121-news-petersrally08-ml

MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters speaks at the old Mesa County Courthouse on Dec. 1, 2021.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

For a second time in as many weeks, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is asking for a recount of her primary election loss last month, but this time she claims to have the money to pay for it.

Peters, who is facing felony and misdemeanor indictments for tampering with election equipment and misconduct in office, no longer is basing her recount request on winning the Colorado Republican Party State Assembly that placed her on the ballot for secretary of state, or some GOP polls that allegedly showed her leading her opponents, Mike O’Donnell and Pam Anderson, who ultimately won the nomination.