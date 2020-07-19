The group attempting to oust Tina Peters has about two-thirds of the signatures it needs to force a recall election of the embattled Mesa County clerk.
That group, RecallClerkTina, says it has about 8,000 of the 12,192 signatures it needs for a recall election.
One of the group’s leaders, Amanda Polson, said that minimum number likely won’t be enough to qualify for the ballot because, invariably, numerous signatures are tossed out for various reasons, such as illegible signatures or signers who are not registered to vote. Still, the group plans to submit them if it reaches that minimum threshold.
“That would be on the low side, but enough that it would be stupid to not submit,” Polson said. “Basically, we’ve got a substantial amount already, but we still have a lot left to do.”
That’s why, over the next two weeks, the group is planning a major push to collect the remaining 4,000 needed signatures, or more if possible.
Between now and Aug. 3, when the group’s 60-day clock to gather enough signatures runs out, the group is planning a major marketing push and signature-gathering effort. That is to include radio and newspaper ads, and stationing signature-gatherers in more high-profile locations, such as downtown and the Mesa Mall.
On Aug. 1, the group is planning to be out all day at numerous sites, the locations of which have not yet been decided.
“I think we’ll get a lot of traffic at our mall locations,” Polson said. “Even if we’re not successful, I will definitely not be embarrassed about (the effort). I’m pretty sure no one has ever circulated a petition of this size during a worldwide pandemic.”
Because of that public health emergency, the group and its volunteers — Polson says they have hundreds from all political persuasions — will go to people’s home who request it to sign the petitions.
The group launched its effort, in part, because of concerns over how Peters has been running her office. Since she was elected to the job in the fall of 2018, more than 75% of her staff have come and gone, including numerous chief election officials, and more than 575 ballots from the 2019 Coordinated Election were found uncounted earlier this year.
Peters, a Republican, has responded by saying more than once that her normal hiring practice is to bring people on temporarily until she determines they are a good fit. And while she apologized for the uncounted ballots, which she didn’t petition a judge to have counted, she has blamed others for them not being picked up.
The uncounted ballots were found in a drop box located in front of the Mesa County Central Services Building on Spruce Street when election workers were picking up ballots during the presidential primary in February. That same box has since been converted into a drive-up box.
One of her biggest boosters has been Mesa County Republican Party Chairman Kevin McCarney, who put out an official party statement in February saying the uncollected ballot issue was a “trivial” matter because they wouldn’t have impacted the outcome of any question on the ballot that year.
When Arapahoe County Clerk Joan Lopez, who was elected to office the same year as Peters, made several election errors during the same 2019 general election last November, McCarney questioned on his Facebook page whether it was “stunning incompetence or outright election fixing.” Lopez is a Democrat.