FILE PHOTO - Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters reads an update on the election on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The county’s election equipment was decertified and replaced following a security breach allegedly aided by Peters.
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters paid the $255,912 needed to recount all votes in the June GOP primary for Colorado Secretary of State, a vote that had her coming in second place against the declared winner, Pamela Anderson.
As a result, elections officials in all 64 counties have until Aug. 4 to conduct their recounts, something that is expected to cause them to work the weekend to do so.
In her request for the recount, Peters claimed that the Dominion Voting System machines used to count them were inherently flawed because of an advisory issued in early June by the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warning of potential issues with certain software.
That warning, however, was based on a forensic examination of machines used during the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Although that examination, done by a noted expert in election machines, cited 16 other states as using similar machines and software, it did not test machines in Colorado or outside of Georgia.
State and local elections officials have repeatedly said the software in question is not being used in Colorado.
The recount will be done with the same equipment used to count the June primary. Peters had asked for a hand count of all ballots, but state law and election rules dictate that existing machines be used in any recount. Those rules were put in place when Scott Gessler, a Republican who now is one of Peters' attorneys, was secretary of state.
In Peters' previous request for a recount, one that was rejected because she didn't pay for it as required under Colorado law, the indicted clerk said she should have won because she won top line in the Colorado Republican Party Assembly in April, and was shown in some GOP polls to be leading the race.
Initial results put Peters at a distant second place to Anderson, who won more than 43% of the vote. Peters came in with 28.86%, just 0.78% more than the third-place candidate in the race, Michael O’Donnell.
Peters only won seven of the state’s 64 counties, some of which were by a few percentage points.