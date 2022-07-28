081221-news-tinapeterselection02-ml 2022 update

MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

FILE PHOTO - Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters reads an update on the election on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The county’s election equipment was decertified and replaced following a security breach allegedly aided by Peters.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters paid the $255,912 needed to recount all votes in the June GOP primary for Colorado Secretary of State, a vote that had her coming in second place against the declared winner, Pamela Anderson.

As a result, elections officials in all 64 counties have until Aug. 4 to conduct their recounts, something that is expected to cause them to work the weekend to do so.