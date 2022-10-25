In this screenshot taken from a trailer for an upcoming Lindell TV “movie” about Tina Peters, the indicted Mesa County clerk is shown when she was arrested by Grand Junction police in March on charges of obstruction.
Indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is to see a refund on some of the money she paid to have her failed bid for the GOP nomination for Colorado secretary of state recounted.
The estimated cost for doing that August recount, which resulted in no discernible change in the outcome, was $255,912, which Peters paid from her campaign finance account.
As it turned out, however, the actual cost was much less, resulting in $137,283 that was not needed. That money, all of which had been held in an escrow account, is to be turned over to her.
"The Secretary of State's Office plays no role in determining the cost estimate or final cost of the recount other than to combine the figures from all 64 counties," the office said in a release. "The Secretary of State's Office and all 64 counties conducted the recount lawfully and adhered to the governing (of) Colorado laws and rules. The recounts confirmed once again that Colorado elections are safe, secure and accurate."
Peters had requested the recount despite coming in a distant second to the eventual Republican nominee, Pamela Anderson.
Anderson won 43% of the vote, while Peters earned less than 29%, only slightly more than the third Republican in that June primary, Mike O'Donnell.
Anderson now is facing Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in next month's general election, ballots for which have already gone out.
At the same time that Peters' race was being recounted, the losing candidate in the newly redrawn Senate District 9 in El Paso County had requested one. That race pitted state Sen. Paul Lundeen against Lynda Zamora Wilson for the GOP nomination for that seat. Lundeen won with more than 66% of the vote. The recount resulted in a single additional vote for Lundeen, and the same number of votes for Wilson.
Wilson was required to pay $20,819 to do the recount, but it only actually cost $5,761 to do it, meaning $15,058 will be returned to her.
The Secretary of State's Office said the proponents of the recounts later brought three lawsuits against it based on conspiracy theories.
"The office won all three lawsuits and all three appeals made by the plaintiffs, protecting and upholding the decision made by Colorado voters in the statewide primary," the office said. "Clerk Peters' actions constituted one of the nation's first insider threats where an official, elected to uphold free, fair and secure elections, risked the integrity of the election system in an effort to prove unfounded election theories."
Peters is under indictment on 13 felony and misdemeanor counts of tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office. Her criminal trial is set for March.