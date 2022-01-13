Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters rejected the state’s offer of a settlement agreement that would allow her access back into her own Elections Division, but only under strict supervision.
Peters said in a press release Wednesday that the “deal” the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office offered her wasn’t much of a deal, in part, because it called for her to repudiate some of her statements about election integrity.
“Please name one time in the history of the world in which the side demanding you ‘repudiate’ your beliefs, especially beliefs for transparency, in exchange for return of your rights, have been the good guys,” Peters said in the release.
“The statement they are demanding I repudiate doesn’t even discuss voter fraud. It was a demand for transparency. I will never accept this ‘keep quiet’ repudiate transparency, and have your rights back offer,” the release said.
In addition to being closely monitored in anything she might do in secure areas of the Elections Division by an election supervisor appointed by Secretary of State Jena Griswold and having to file daily and weekly reports about her activities, settlement that the state offered called on Peters to “completely repudiate, retract and disavow” some statements she’s made in the recent past.
One of them was when she said in a FacebookLive broadcast that “we’ve got to get those machines so that they are transparent to the people and they’re not able to do what they’re designed to do.”
Currently, Peters is under a court order that temporarily bars her from overseeing the county’s elections.
That order is set to expire by month’s end, when the final aspects of the 2021 Coordinated Election are complete, which includes recounting the fall ballots through Clear Ballot, and then posting all ballots online for voters to access to conduct their own count if they chose.
The settlement agreement advised Peters that if she violated any of its provisions, the state would seek to petition the courts to permanently ban her from overseeing elections, something that may still happen.
Like Peters, her attorney, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler, said Griswold goes too far with the provisions in the agreement.
“I’m not surprised that the radical secretary of state wants to muzzle her and sweep all election questions under the rug,” Gessler said. “What does surprise me is that the county commissioners have allied themselves with the most left-wing election official in the history of Colorado.”
Peters and others are the subjects of local, state and federal criminal investigations into breaches of election security and possible wire fraud. To date, no charges have been filed.