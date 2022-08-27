Vowing that “the truth will come out,” indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has filed new lawsuits that she hopes will do just that.

Despite the dismissal of a lawsuit filed earlier this month against the state challenging the way the Secretary of State’s Office and counties conducted a recount of her primary election loss, Peters has refiled that suit, essentially claiming the same thing, that the recount was not being conducted per Colorado law and was using the same election machines used in the original primary.