Vowing that “the truth will come out,” indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has filed new lawsuits that she hopes will do just that.
Despite the dismissal of a lawsuit filed earlier this month against the state challenging the way the Secretary of State’s Office and counties conducted a recount of her primary election loss, Peters has refiled that suit, essentially claiming the same thing, that the recount was not being conducted per Colorado law and was using the same election machines used in the original primary.
Along with that, two of Peters supporters, Tim Fenwick and Barbara Crossman, have filed a separate lawsuit against Mesa County and Brandi Bantz in her role as the county’s designated election official, a job that was stripped from Peters earlier this year because of allegations, and now criminal charges, that she tampered with the very election equipment she claims without evidence are somehow faulty.
The clerk decisively lost her bid for the GOP nomination for secretary of state in the June primary, which was verified Aug. 4. in a recount Peters paid $255,912 to conduct, money she is trying to get back.
She blames everyone else for everything that has happened to her since she had copies of election computer hard drives made, which resulted in those machines having to be decertified and new ones purchased at county expense.
“For two years the government, media, and the organized left have made Tina Peters’s and her supporters’ lives a living hell, bringing them to the brink of financial ruin, denying them employment, arresting them, having federal agents kicking in their doors, assaulting their families — at a certain point against that kind of pressure most people will give in to have their lives back,” Peters wrote in a press release on Thursday. “The level of intimidation we’ve witnessed in the last two years mimics third world dictatorships — not the United States.”
Peters’ legal entanglements started a year ago, when she flew to an election fraud conspiracy event put on by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an outspoken believer that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
During her campaign, Peters has amassed a huge warchest in her campaign account, raising more than $735,000, about $500,000 of which came in since her June primary loss.
In the lawsuit against Mesa County, Peters points to the same so-called forensic reports that were based on information from those hard drives, reports that have long since been debunked, including one after a formal investigation by the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office.
In the state lawsuit, Mesa County Attorney Todd Starr is leading a special joint defense group created to defend the 63 counties named in it.
In her release, Peters also addresses the plea deal that her deputy, Belinda Knisley, entered into on Thursday, which calls for her to testify against Peters in any and all pending cases against the clerk, who faces multiple felony counts of tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office, among other charges.
“We hold no ill will towards Chief Deputy Knisley, but Tina Peters will not back down and the truth will come out,” she said in the statement.