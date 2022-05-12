The Tuesday ruling by District Judge Valerie Robison permanently barring Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and her chief deputy from overseeing elections this year, and the provisions of their bond on criminal charges, leaves an unanswered question about who’s in charge in that office.
While Robison’s order upholds the action by Mesa County Board of Commissioners that named Elections Director Brandi Bantz in charge of that part of Peters’ office, her ruling raises a question about who is overseeing other aspects of the office, including the larger Division of Motor Vehicles.
That’s because Robison’s order says that Julie Fisher, whom Peters named as her “second chief deputy” in December, isn’t really a deputy clerk. At the same time, though, the ruling is limited to only barring her from filling in as the county’s designated election official.
“This position is not authorized by any statute or by the ‘authorized position listing’ of Mesa County kept by the Mesa County Human Resources Department,” Robison wrote of the second deputy job title.
“While Fisher has extensive experience in the Motor Vehicle Division, her election experience consists of having worked approximately 15 years ago in the 2006 election in Adams County verifying signatures and doing new regulations, and working approximately 13 years ago in 2008 as an election judge,” Robison wrote.
While that ruling bars Fisher from overseeing elections, what it means for her authority to oversee the rest of the office is unknown, even by the commissioners themselves.
“We are relying heavily on the senior leadership and staff in that office, who are doing an outstanding job, and the active collaboration with county administration and HR,” Commissioner Cody Davis said. “Until a new clerk and recorder is elected, we’re in uncharted territory, but managing well.”
Davis said that while Robison’s ruling effectively said that there is a “vacancy” in the clerk and deputy clerk positions, the law only allows commissioners to designate another person to run the county’s elections, and not in who should run the rest of the clerk’s office.
“Tina is still the elected clerk and recorder, and only voters can remove her from that position,” Davis said. “The difference in operations comes from the bond conditions placed on Tina from the indictment. She is no longer allowed in the office to run the daily operations on the clerk’s side.”
Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley are facing a 13-count criminal indictment on charges of tampering with election equipment and official misconduct.
Fisher, who did not respond to questions about the matter, is running for Peters’ job in the GOP primary next month. She faces Bobbie Gross in that race. The winner of that primary will go on to face Democrat Ronald Waldon and Libertarian Robert Ballard in the general election in November.
Knisley was placed on paid administration leave last August while an internal investigation was being conducted to look into numerous clerk employee complaints that she had created a “hostile work environment.”
That investigation is now complete, and while Davis said the details of it cannot be disclosed because it is an internal personnel matter, he did say Knisley’s current employment status now is “administrative leave without pay.”
She was making $90,000 a year. Fisher, however, did not receive a raise in pay because of the new job title given to her by Peters.