Tina Peters

In this screenshot taken from a trailer for an upcoming Lindell TV “movie” about Tina Peters, the indicted Mesa County clerk is shown when she was arrested by Grand Junction police in March on charges of obstruction.

Indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is to see a refund on some of the money she paid to have her failed bid for the GOP nomination for Colorado secretary of state recounted.

The estimated cost for doing that August recount, which resulted in no discernible change in the outcome, was $255,912, which Peters paid from her campaign finance account.