Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters appeared for a second time Thursday at a South Dakota event aimed at showing election fraud last year, but offered nothing new about any problems in Colorado.
Instead, she and Sheronna Bishop, former campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, made statements about how the election was conducted improperly, but didn’t offer any evidence to support their claims.
“I did this for no personal gain,” Peters said. “As a matter of fact, my job looks like it’s on the line, but you know what, the people of Mesa County elected me, not the secretary of state.
“They asked me, they sent me emails, they came to my door, they called me, ‘please, please look into this,’” Peters added. “You know what I found out? I found out that our election systems aren’t very transparent to the people that are voting, the people that matter.”
During her short address, Peters questioned why county clerks are required to do certain things, such as back up computer systems and change passwords.
She equated ballot scanners with normal ones, and questioned why such security measures are needed to protect them.
“It’s just a scanner,” Peters said. “Why do they need these backdoor passwords that the Secretary of State obviously has? If those passwords were compromised, why can’t they just change them?”
Peters didn’t provide any evidence that showed any possible problems with the integrity of the machines, even though she has said in the past that the county’s elections were conducted fairly and securely.