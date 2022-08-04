Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado secretary of state, says good night to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Peters lost her bid for the GOP nomination.
Even though Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters paid more than a quarter of a million dollars to do a recount of her failed bid for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, she filed a lawsuit against that office and every county clerk in an attempt to block it.
The lawsuit, filed in Denver District Court, alleges that recount, the results for which are expected to be released later today, was conducted improperly.
"Petitioner has 'reasonable grounds to believe' that her recount is not being conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner, particularly in light of the failure of the respondents to follow Colorado law requiring that a comparison be made, pursuant to (Colorado law), 'prior to any recount,'" the lawsuit reads.
Her lawsuit also claims that the software used in some Dominion Voting System machines have vulnerabilities, although the suit doesn't cite any actual evidence. Sixty-two of the state's 64 counties use such machines, but the two counties that don't, Garfield and Douglas, were included in the lawsuit.
Peters' lawsuit also asks the court to require the state to foot the bill for the recount. She paid $255,912 to have it done despite being no where close to the one half a percent threshold for requiring an automatic recount.
Peters lost the race by more than 88,000 votes to Pamela Anderson.