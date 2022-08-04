FILE - Tina Peters

Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado secretary of state, says good night to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Peters lost her bid for the GOP nomination. 

Even though Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters paid more than a quarter of a million dollars to do a recount of her failed bid for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, she filed a lawsuit against that office and every county clerk in an attempt to block it.

The lawsuit, filed in Denver District Court, alleges that recount, the results for which are expected to be released later today, was conducted improperly.

