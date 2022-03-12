Embattled Clerk Tina Peters is suing Mesa County regarding two of her employees, one who was barred from working in the office, and another who was fired.
In the lawsuit filed on Friday, Peters’ attorney, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler, says the county had no legal authority to bar Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley from coming into the office, and didn’t have the right to fire elections manager Sandra Brown from her job.
The lawsuit claims that the Mesa County Board of County Commissioners conspired to undermine her official duties as clerk, and had no legal authority to bar Knisley from entering the clerk’s office or dismissing Brown from her job.
“In furtherance of their goal to interfere with Clerk Peters’ ability to perform her duties as Mesa County clerk and recorder, the BOCC unlawfully fired employees, hired employees and refused to allow Clerk Peters’ designated agent (Knisley) to access her files, among other actions,” the lawsuit reads.
“In practice, however, the board has effectively assumed control over employee hiring and termination, exceeded its constitutional and statutorial authority, and unlawfully interfered with Clerk Peters’ to perform her duties,” Gessler wrote. “The BOCC continues to unlawfully interfere with Clerk Peters’ ability to manage employees, including Chief Deputy Knisley, Sandra Brown and the Motor Vehicle employee.”
All of this may be moot, however, since Mesa County District Judge Matthew Barrett has barred Peters and Knisley from interacting with each other and nearly every employee in the clerks’ office after a 13-count indictment was filed earlier this week against both from a grand jury on allegations they criminally compromised election security equipment and may have been party to official misconduct in the office.
Knisley had been barred from entering the office as far back as last August, when a county Human Resources investigation began over numerous complaints from employees in Peters’ office that Knisley created “a hostile work environment” allegedly for telling staff not to cooperate with state and federal investigations involving the two, over allegations they compromised election security protocols. Both have since been faced with state charges as a result of those allegations.
Brown was fired late last year by county officials for her alleged role in those events.
Commission Chairman Cody Davis said Friday that Peters’ claims are without merit.
“Her filing contains false allegations, such as that the motion to dismiss in the Belinda Knisley criminal action is still pending when in fact it has been rejected in a manner that recognizes the board’s authority over employees,” Davis said.