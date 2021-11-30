Garfield County resident Sherronna Bishop and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert may not be BFFs anymore.
And she’s not alone.
A day after Boebert, a Republican congresswoman who lives in Silt, said Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein appeared to be “responsible in his approach” in looking into numerous people involved in state and federal criminal investigations surrounding Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, Bishop wrote on Facebook that she was disappointed in the congresswoman’s comments.
“Huh,” wrote Bishop, who worked as Boebert’s campaign manager when she first launched her bid for Congress in 2019, and has been a strong supporter since.
“Unprecedented action busting a door down, guns drawn, handcuffing a mother in front of her children, then going through my home and taking my electronics,” Bishop said. “I have ZERO criminal history. I have ZERO violent history. All things the use of force by the FBI are reserved for.”
Those comments came after Boebert announced she had received a private briefing from Rubinstein on the status of the investigation, including recent search warrants that were served at the home of Bishop, Peters and two others.
In a statement, Boebert said she had received comments from constituents who were expressing concerns over the investigations into Peters and others for possible felony breaches related to election security protocols.
“He addressed my concerns about the involvement of the FBI and the absolute necessity for the presumption of innocence to be extended to all of those being investigated,” Boebert said of Rubinstein. “It was clear from our conversation that the district attorney is being responsible in his approach and conducting his work in as timely and professional a manner as possible, as well as providing local oversight of the FBI’s role.”
In her posting, Bishop said she had not yet spoken to Boebert about the investigation or search warrants.
On an online opinion program on a far-right website the day after the search warrants were executed, Bishop said FBI and other government agents frightened her when they broke down her door and handcuffed her while searching her home.
Those warrants have been sealed, but Bishop read a portion of it, saying she was being investigated for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, intentional damage to a protected computer and conspiracy to cause intentional damage to a protected computer.
Under federal law, wire fraud is a class C felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Intentional damage to a protected computer also carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in a federal prison.
She also said that Peters, and two others — who have been identified as Sandra Brown, one of Peters’ election managers, and Gerald Wood, a Fruita man who Peters gave access to election computers — also were named in the warrant.
All four warrants were executed simultaneously on Nov. 16.
Bishop, who says the government is trying to silence her, has been at the forefront with Peters since early August when the two appeared at a voter-fraud conspiracy-theory event in South Dakota.
Bishop’s post netted nearly 70 comments, primarily from people who expressed their support for her, and to denounce the congresswoman.