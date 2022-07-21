In this screenshot of Tina Peters’ court appearance in March, District Judge Matthew Barrett, left, considers bond conditions for Peters, bottom right, who had spent the night in jail. She has since been directed to be re-arrested for allegedly violating the conditions of that bond.
Indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was to be re-arrested Thursday for allegedly violating the conditions of her bond.
Peters allegedly did that when she included Director of Elections Brandi Bantz in an email she sent in the wee hours of the morning Wednesday to counties across the state in an attempt to get them to conduct a recount of her loss in the June primary race to be the GOP nominee for secretary of state.
A warrant for her immediate arrest was signed late Thursday afternoon.
Under the conditions of her bond as a result of 10 felony and misdemeanor counts of tampering with election equipment and misconduct in office, Peters is not allowed to have any contact with anyone in her office.
That bond also specifies staying away from certain people, including Bantz, who was appointed as the county’s designated election official earlier this year when Peters was removed from that role.
In her email, Peters was attempting to circumvent the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, which had already rejected her request for a recount last week because Peters didn’t pay the $236,297 cost for it as required by law because her election results were no where near the one half of 1% threshold that calls for an automatic recount.
State Rep. Ron Hanks, another election denier who lost his bid for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate in the June primary, also requested a recount and also failed to pay for it.
Peters eked out a second-place finish with 28.86% of the vote, compared to 28.08% for Mike O’Donnell and 43.06% for Pamela Anderson. Hanks, meanwhile, lost to Joe O’Dea by about 9 percentage points, 54.5% to 45.5%.
In her email, Peters said that “selected” counties would conduct a hand count on a time and day that was still being worked out. Peters only won seven of the state’s 64 counties. Mesa County was not one of them.
State election officials, however, said that even if there were to be a recount, state law doesn’t allow for a hand count, which Peters and Hanks requested, saying they didn’t trust the Dominion Voting System machines that are used in Colorado.
“There is no statutory authority for Ms. Peters to request a recount of the secretary of state race on the Republican Party ballot ‘in selected counties,’ or to attempt to arrange a recount directly with clerks and records of some or all counties, or to dictate that an improperly requested recount be conducted by hand,” Dwight Shellman, county regulation and support manager in the state’s Election Division wrote to county clerks in response to Peters’ email.
“Ms. Peters’ efforts to arrange hand recounts in selected counties by circumventing the statutory recount process and the responsible election official is completely improper and should be disregarded,” he added. “If you feel obligated to respond to Ms. Peters’ early morning email, please advise her that her request is improper.”
Both Peters and Hanks won their respective elected positions with those same machines.
Both still have until Tuesday to refile their requests, and pay the required money in advance, to have that recount.
Following her arrest, Peters would be taken to the Mesa County Detention Center and then go to an appearance before Mesa County District Judge Matthew Barrett, who is overseeing her case.
Last week, Barrett quashed an arrest warrant for Peters when she left the state for a constitutional sheriff event in Las Vegas, also in violation of her $25,000 cash-only bond because she didn’t have prior approval.
She left on the same day that Barrett issued a court order denying any future out-of-state trips, which she was allowed to do while a candidate for state office.
It is unknown at this time how long Peters might remain in jail when arrested, or when she will be taken before Barrett, who could keep her in jail until her trial or order a house arrest and require Peters to wear an ankle monitor, which would track her movements.