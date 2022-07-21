Peters in court

In this screenshot of Tina Peters’ court appearance in March, District Judge Matthew Barrett, left, considers bond conditions for Peters, bottom right, who had spent the night in jail. She has since been directed to be re-arrested for allegedly violating the conditions of that bond.

Indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was to be re-arrested Thursday for allegedly violating the conditions of her bond.

Peters allegedly did that when she included Director of Elections Brandi Bantz in an email she sent in the wee hours of the morning Wednesday to counties across the state in an attempt to get them to conduct a recount of her loss in the June primary race to be the GOP nominee for secretary of state.