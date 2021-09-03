There is nothing wrong with working remotely, whether it’s from her home office or at some undisclosed location in the nation, according to an email Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters sent to several county officials Tuesday evening.
In a response to the Mesa County Attorney’s Office over a Colorado Open Records Act request from a county resident, Peters scolded Commissioners Janet Rowland and Scott McInnis for implying that she’s not doing her job.
“For the others copied in to this email, I am working starting at 7 a.m. everyday with stand ups and direction for my staff as well as during the day,” Peters wrote. “Regarding the ‘rudderless’ office Scott has asserted, and me being accused by Janet of being ‘MIA,’ I can assure everyone, that is not the case.”
During a special Mesa County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Aug. 24, McInnis said Peters needed to return to work, saying the county would provide security if she felt like she needed it. He then called on supporters of the clerk to “tell her to come out of hiding and come home.”
On Wednesday, at a commissioners’ briefing to hear evidence of voter fraud, evidence that never materialized, Rowland said Peters was MIA, or missing in action.
Peters took offense, saying that she and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley have been doing their jobs.
“Those comments are very offensive to the very qualified staff that Belinda and I have prepared and trained to efficiently and accurately conduct their functions,” Peters wrote. “For me to work remotely now whether I am physically at my home office in Mesa County or elsewhere is not indicative of the reckless assertions that I am being accused of insinuating I’m not doing the job the people of Mesa County elected me to do.”
The email came from a county resident who told The Daily Sentinel he was looking to see if Peters was telling her employees not to cooperate with various investigations into her actions.
The resident, whose name is being withheld because of fears of retaliation, named three people in Peters’ office, two Division of Motor Vehicles supervisors and one clerk and recorder trainer.
While no such emails were found tying Peters with any such threats, Knisley was charged by the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday in connection with creating a hostile work environment, and faces burglary and cyber crime charges as a result. The county’s Human Resources Department is looking into “multiple” complaints from employees in Peters office about that.
In Knisley’s arrest affidavit, a District Attorney Investigator Michael Struwe wrote that “there is no known information that Peters has returned to her office in Mesa County since her departure” Aug. 9 to a voter-fraud conspiracy theory event in South Dakota sponsored by Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO who believes, without evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
Lindell has repeatedly said he’s keeping Peters in hiding somewhere in the nation because he fears for her safety.
Peters, Knisley and others are the subjects of local, state and federal criminal investigations into allegations they helped breach election security protocols, including turning over sensitive information to Lindell and other conspiracy theorists. Those investigations are ongoing. Both Peters and Knisley have been temporarily prohibited from conducting future elections, but Peters still oversees other aspects of the office. Knisley has been placed on paid administrative leave and barred from going into the office until further notice.