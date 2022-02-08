Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters allegedly tried to defy a search warrant Tuesday that led her to be handcuffed and released.
But as a result, an arrest affidavit is to be issued charging her with obstruction of justice.
The brief detention was the result of a search warrant Grand Junction Police officers were executing to get her iPad, which she allegedly used to videotape a recent motions hearing for Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, according to the search warrant obtained by The Daily Sentinel through a Colorado Open Records Act request.
A prosecutor and a court clerk said they witnessed Peters taping the hearing despite court rules that bars cameras or recordings, the search warrant says. Peters denied recording the proceedings during that hearing, telling Judge Matthew Barrett she was not recording.
While Barrett later declined to press the matter because he took Peters at her word that she was not recording, Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Mosher and court paralegal Haley Gonzalez pressed the matter.
"Mosher reported that when the court addressed the audience about recordings being prohibited, Clerk Peters rotated the iPad, affording him a view of the screen," according to the search warrant, which was filed by District Attorney Investigator Michael Struwe. "He advised the iPad screen had the iPad 'camera' application running. DDA Mosher saw that the view in the camera application screen was a live view of Judge Barrett's courtroom from the iPad's vantage point."
Gonzalez said she saw the same thing when Peters moved the electronic device.
A picture of the courtroom at the time revealed that Peters was the only non-courtroom worker sitting in the pews. An iPad is clearly in view.
Peters was in the courtroom on Monday to hear motions filed in relation to felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime charges that have been filed against Knisley, who has been on paid administrative leave and barred from going to the clerk's offices.
The charges were filed against Knisley in August when she defied the stay-away-order from the county. The motions hearing was to rule on quashing subpoenas Knisley's attorneys had filed as part of an effort to get a change-of-venue ruling from Garrett because of pretrial publicity.
Police were alerted early Tuesday that Peters was seen with a similar-looking iPad while she was attending a Board of Commissioners meeting earlier that morning. They later followed her downtown to Main Street Bagels, where they attempted to execute the search warrant.
"Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a business in the 600 block of Main Street (Tuesday) morning shortly before 10:45 on a request to assist the District Attorney's Office with an active investigation," the department said in a release. "County Clerk Tina Peters was arrested and released at the scene, pending charges."
A video of Peters' arrested aired on 9News in Denver clearly shows Peters resisting officers, repeatedly yelling, "Let go of me," and asking for her car keys.
While District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said police were not there initially to arrest Peters, but to execute the search warrant, police now plan to issue an arrest affidavit and file formal charges, possibly for obstruction of justice, which is a misdemeanor punishable by fines and possible jail time.
An arrest affidavit is to be issued soon, the department said.
If those charges are proved, Peters also could face contempt-of-court charges for allegedly lying to Garrett about not recording in his courtroom, also a misdemeanor.
Rubinstein said none of this has anything to do with a separate, and active, investigation into possible breaches of election security that Peters, Knisley and others are facing that he, by his office, the Colorado Attorney General's Office and the FBI.