Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is trying to do an end run around her sidelined deputy clerk by elevating one of her other employees to “second chief deputy clerk.”
At the end of last year, Peters filed a “certificate of appointment” in her own office naming Julie Fisher to take over deputy clerk duties while her current deputy, Belinda Knisley, is barred from doing her job because of pending investigations and criminal cases against her.
But while state law allows county clerks to appoint their own deputies, who cannot be replaced except by that clerk, there is nothing in law that calls for a second clerk.
“I am not aware of any such position being recognized under state law,” said former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who was appointed as the county’s designated election official while Peters and Knisley are under local, state and federal criminal investigations into possible violations of election security protocols and wire fraud.
“I haven’t heard of a second chief deputy position or appointment existing before, so I’m not sure what it means,” added Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, who had been the county’s clerk for eight years before Peters was elected in 2018, and is helping Williams conduct elections.
By law, if a clerk cannot perform his or her duties, a deputy clerk takes charge of all aspects of the office, which include running elections, recording documents and operating the Division of Motor Vehicles.
Although Peters still is overseeing those last two functions, she and Knisley have been barred by court order to have anything to do with elections, at least for now. Knisley also has been on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal human resources investigation that she’s created a “hostile work environment” in the office, allegedly over telling other clerk workers not to cooperate with the separate criminal investigations.
Because she violated an order by the county to stay away, the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office filed felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime charges against her. Her review hearing on those charges are slated for Monday.
In her appointment of Fisher, whose current job title is clerk and recorder trainer, Peters said she is to serve as deputy clerk during the “absence or unavailability” of Knisley.
“Julie E. Fisher shall also assume all duties of CLERK & RECORDER if Chief Deputy Belinda Knisley is absent or unable to perform the responsibilities and duties of Clerk and Recorder, during any time I am also absent or unable to perform my duties as Clerk and Recorder,” according to the appointment certificate, which was filed Dec. 30.
“This appointment shall be effective immediately, and shall continue during my term of office, unless I revoke sooner,” reads the certificate, which was signed by Peters and Fisher.
Peters’ first term in office ends at the beginning of next year. It is unclear if she plans to run for re-election. If so, she’s facing a June primary race against fellow Republican Bobbie Gross, whom Peters narrowly defeated in the June 2018 GOP primary.
With Knisley sidelined and Peters temporarily barred from overseeing elections, it is unknown if Fisher plans to attempt to take charge of the Elections Division. That ban is effective until all aspects of the 2021 Coordinated Election are complete, which is expected to be at the end of the month.
It also is unknown if her pay will be increased to the same as Knisley, who currently earns $90,000 a year. Peters’ annual salary is $93,000.
The county has had to block Peters for other moves she’s attempted, such as giving Knisley and one other employee a $5,000 raise, and retaliating against other unnamed clerk employees. Commissioner Janet Rowland said she was unaware of Fisher’s appointment.
The county also had filed a lawsuit against Peters to force her to attest to a legal commissioners vote extending a contract for ballot and envelop printing services, but withdrew it a day later when Peters did so after the suit was filed.
The county also fired one of Peters’ election managers, Sandra Brown, who also is a subject of the criminal investigations, including FBI search warrants that were executed on Peters, Brown, and two others. No charges have been filed.
Those two include Gerald Wood, the Fruita man who helped Peters make images of computer hard drives, and Sherronna Bishop, a Garfield County resident and one-time campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. Bishop has been helping Peters in her attempts to prove the 2020 election was fraudulent.
To date, no evidence has been shown to prove that.