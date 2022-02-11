Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters turned herself in to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday for her formal arrest, paid a $500 bond and had her official mugshot taken.
That came after the Grand Junction Police Department issued an arrest warrant for the embattled clerk on charges filed by the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office of two counts of obstruction, one of a peace officer and the other for government operations.
That occurred on Tuesday when police were assisting prosecutors with executing a search warrant to obtain evidence that Peters may have improperly video recorded a court hearing for her deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley.
During that Monday hearing, a deputy prosecutor and a court employee said they noticed that Peters was using an iPad to record a motions hearing. A picture from court video cameras inside Judge Matthew Barrett’s courtroom clearly show Peters seated behind Knisley, and a white computer tablet pointed toward the inside of the courtroom.
Taking videos or recording court proceeding is expressly forbidden.
When asked about it, Peters told Barrett she was not recording, a statement he took at face value in declining to pursue the matter, according to a search warrant.
Knisley is facing felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime charges for allegedly defying a county stay-away order as a result of an ongoing Human Resources investigation for creating a “hostile” work environment in the clerk’s office, allegedly for telling employees not to cooperate with state and local investigations into possible election equipment tampering and official misconduct.
After being alerted by witnesses that Peters had what appeared to be the same iPad at a county commissioners’ meeting, investigators with the district attorney’s office approached Peters at Main Street Bagels, according to her arrest affidavit.
When she tried to block their efforts to obtain the evidence, the investigators called police, according to the redacted affidavit.
“As I was approaching the front door, I observed DA Investigators (Robert) Heil, (Michael) Struwe, and (James) Cannon in a heated discussion with a group of people seated and standing near the front table inside the businesses,” GJPD Officer Vaughn Soderquist wrote in the affidavit. “As I stepped inside, I heard DA Investigator Cannon advise he had probable cause to charge a female with whom he was in contact with Tampering With Physical Evidence, a felony.”
That female was Peters, who later stepped between investigators and others at the table.
Soderquist goes on to write that the group of people were passing the iPad around to each other in an attempt to keep it from investigators.
“I took the female suspect by her left bicep and I tried to move her to her right where Sgt. (Caleb) Church and Officer (Rosario) Tafoya were located so I could access (redacted name),” Soderquist wrote. “The female subject then began actively resisting and was placed in handcuffs for obstructing officers. As she was being placed in handcuffs, Officer Tafoya repeatedly told her not to resist.”
At that point, Peters was trying to wiggle away and kicked backward, striking Tafoya’s Taser and magazine pouch, the affidavit reads. A video taken by an unknown bystander also shows Peters repeatedly yelling to ‘let her go.’
“I told the suspect, ‘Do not kick! Do you understand?’” Soderquist wrote. “Sgt. Church also asked the suspect to ‘please relax’ which she yelled ‘No!’”
Soderquist also wrote that Peters calmed down “immediately” only after she was in the back of his patrol car and out of view of “multiple people recording this interaction on cell phones.” She was released moments after that, but had someone she knew take pictures of her wrists “complaining she was injured.”
In a press release from the Tina Peters Legal Defense Fund, spokesman Rory McShane said Thursday that her handcuffing left “bruises, contusions and injuries to her wrists and arms.”
“This continues the theme of excessive force and harassment that Clerk Peters has dealt with for months, including battering rams used on homes during searches,” the release reads. “Attorneys for Clerk Peters are evaluating the legal options in response to excessive force used against Clerk Peters.”
The affidavit also says that prosecutors were “exercising their discretion” not to file felony charges against Peters, causing police instead to request a single misdemeanor charge of obstructing a peace officer, a class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein added a second misdemeanor charge, obstructing government operations, a class 3 charge punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a $750 fine.