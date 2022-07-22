Peters mugshot Pitkin County

Tina Peters

(Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office)

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters turned herself in to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office late Thursday, where she paid a $1,000 bond and was released after about a hour.

Why the indicted clerk was in Aspen is unknown, but she told a Denver television station that she inadvertently included Director of Elections Brandi Bantz in an email to all Colorado county clerks, which is what prompted her latest arrest warrant.