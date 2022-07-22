Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters turned herself in to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office late Thursday, where she paid a $1,000 bond and was released after about a hour.
Why the indicted clerk was in Aspen is unknown, but she told a Denver television station that she inadvertently included Director of Elections Brandi Bantz in an email to all Colorado county clerks, which is what prompted her latest arrest warrant.
Under the conditions of her bond on 10 criminal charges of tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office, Peters isn't allowed to have any contact with anyone in her own office.
It is the first known time she's contacted anyone in the office, but not the first time she has faced an arrest warrant.
Last week, a warrant was issued for her arrest after she left the state without court permission. That warrant was later quashed when Peters' attorney, Harvey Steinberg, told District Judge Matthew Barrett that is was his fault for not information Peters she couldn't go.
Before Barrett quashed that warrant, he gave Peters a stern warning not to violate the conditions of her bond.
"Tina Peters' bond conditions reads, 'NO CONTACT W/ ANY EMPLOYEES OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER'S OFFICE; NO CONTACT W/ CLERK AND RECORDERS OFFICE AT 3225 I-70B SUITE A2 CLIFTON, CO OR 200 S. SPRUCE ST GRAND JUNCTION CO,'" the new arrest warrant reads, including the capital letters.
The warrant also comes with additional charges against the 67-year-old Peters: violation of a protection order and violation of bond conditions. The first one is a class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $1,000 fine, while the second is a class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a $750 fine.
The email she sent to Bantz and other election officials statewide was an attempt to circumvent the Secretary of State's Office in coordinating a recount of her June primary election loss for the GOP nomination for secretary of state. No recount is to be done because Peters failed to pay the $236,297 needed to cover the cost.
That's on top of the other charges she faces: three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, class 4 felonies; two counts of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, class 5 felonies; first-degree official misconduct, a class 2 misdemeanor; violation of duty, a misdemeanor; and failing to comply with the secretary of state, a misdemeanor. Together, they come with a maximum penalty of about 25 years and $1.7 million in fines.
Peters is to be arraigned on those charges on Aug. 5.
Peters also faces related misdemeanor obstruction and contempt-of-court charges, and several state ethics and campaign finance complaints.