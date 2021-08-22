One week before Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters flew to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Aug. 10, to attend a voter-fraud conspiracy theory event hosted by My Pillow guy Mike Lindell, she used the county’s credit card to book a flight to that event, according to records obtained by The Daily Sentinel.
While the county was charged $484 for that flight, it is unknown if Peters actually used that ticket on United Airlines.
That’s because at about the same time that flight left Grand Junction for Denver and then to Sioux Falls, a private charter jet left the Grand Junction Regional Airport en route to South Dakota.
On it were Jacqueline Anderson, vice chairwoman of the Mesa County Republican Party, her husband Duke Everest, and Sherronna Bishop, a one-time campaign manager to now U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt.
That is known because of a selfie Anderson briefly posted on her Facebook page, which was later deleted. It including a caption that read: “Cuz we’re leaving on a (private) jet plane. Details to come ... #TruthWillAlwaysPrevail.”
While Peters isn’t clearly seen in the picture, the back of a woman’s head with hair that matches Peters’ can be seen just behind Anderson’s sunglasses. Peters would later appear on Lindell’s event alongside Bishop.
They all attended the Lindell event as part of a group they call the Election Integrity Project, which claims to have proof there were irregularities in the November 2020 election.
Peters listed the taxpayer-funded ticket under “Clerk Peters for conference,” meaning she had booked it as part of her job as an elected official.
But those same county records don’t show any other credit card charges from Peters for lodging or meals during that same Aug. 10-13 trip, nor are there any other records showing she reimbursed the county for anything.
If Peters accepted free meals and lodging, or if she boarded a private jet without paying for it, she could be held accountable under the same Colorado ethics laws that now U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., faced relating to his time as governor.
About a year ago, Colorado’s Independence Ethics Commission fined Hickenlooper $2,000 for taking a free flight to Connecticut on a private jet owned by a top political donor in a 2018 event to help the Navy launch the USS Colorado nuclear submarine, and another $550 fine for accepting a limousine ride that same year while attending an economic development conference in Turin, Italy.
Currently, Peters’ whereabouts are unknown, but Lindell has told some national media outlets that he’s hiding her because he is “worried about her safety.”
He told those outlets that he initially flew Peters to Texas right after the South Dakota event, but that a disgruntled employee revealed where she was, prompting Lindell to move her somewhere else.
Peters currently is under investigation by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for alleged breaches in election security.
She is alleged to have made or help make copies of an election computer hard drive, given an unauthorized person access to secure areas of the county’s Election Division, helped reveal special passwords to access election equipment and revealing it to voter-fraud conspiracy theorists, who later posted some of it on social media and during the Lindell event.
While the district attorney and FBI investigations are ongoing, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griwsold has ruled Peters unfit to be the county’s designated election official, and barred her and two members of her staff from participating in future elections.
Because of her disappearance, it is unknown if investigators for the district attorney or the FBI have been able to question Peters about the case.
Peters did not respond to numerous questions sent via text message to her private and county-issued cellphones asking where she is, if she is doing her job, and whether she’s planning to resign to run for re-election.
She indicated she was running again when Bobbie Gross announced in June that she was planning to challenge Peters in next June’s GOP primary race, but Peters has yet to create a campaign finance account for the November 2022 election cycle.
Peters won the GOP nomination in the June 2018 Republican Party primary over Gross by only 1,344 votes.