Tina Peters Verdict

SENTINEL STAFF

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is party to a civil case involving her ex-husband and claims of a deceptive quit-claim deed on a home.

 Scott Crabtree

A civil case between former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and her ex-husband, Thomas, has been delayed again, but its scheduled jury trial is set at an inconvenient time.

Unless it is changed again, as of right now the trial is to take place the same week in October that Peters faces multiple criminal charges for tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office.

