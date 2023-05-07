A civil case between former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and her ex-husband, Thomas, has been delayed again, but its scheduled jury trial is set at an inconvenient time.
Unless it is changed again, as of right now the trial is to take place the same week in October that Peters faces multiple criminal charges for tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office.
That civil case, filed in Mesa County court before District Judge Gretchen Larson, centers on a dispute between the now-divorced couple.
According to court documents, the two legally separated in June 2017 and later filed a decree of legal separation in January 2018.
At the time, and because of Thomas Peters’ health issues, the former clerk had his power of attorney.
But on Oct. 2, 2021, Tina Peters filed two documents into the office she once controlled: one was to record her revoked power-of-attorney and the other was a quit-claim deed for a home that Thomas Peters purchased separately eight months after the couple separated. The marriage was legally dissolved in a Mesa County court case a month later.
In the civil complaint filed by Thomas Peters, which later included his sister, Katherine Egan, plaintiffs alleged that the former clerk filed that quit-claim deed “through deceit and deception.”
Tina Peters, who countersued Egan, claims that her power of attorney still is valid, and one Egan later obtained was done after Thomas Peters was declared by a physician to be “incompetent” because of his dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
“About two and a half months after Thomas Peters was declared incompetent, on or about Oct. 2, 2021, Egan induced Thomas Peters to execute a new power of attorney appointing herself as Thomas Peters’ agent,” the countersuit reads. “When obtaining the power of attorney from Thomas Peters, Egan either acted with knowledge that he did not have the mental capacity to execute a power of attorney, or she acted with reckless disregard of his medical condition.”
As a result, Egan has no standing to file a suit against Tina Peters on Thomas Peters’ behalf, according to the countersuit, which was filed by her attorneys, Scott Gessler and Geoffrey Blue, two Denver lawyers who also represented Tina Peters when the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office twice successfully barred her from overseeing the county’s elections.
After Thomas Peters purchased the home, located at 2663 Eagle Ridge Drive, and lived in it for a time, he later moved into the La Villa Grande Nursing Home in Grand Junction. Court filings first say that Egan moved him near his brother’s home in Missouri, but later changed that to Arkansas, adding that he since has been moved to a Veterans Affairs nursing home, but doesn’t say where.
While Tina Peters’ attorneys say Thomas Peters did not wish to leave Grand Junction, Egan’s attorney says the opposite.
Tina Peters also contends that she is the sole beneficiary in his last will and testament, and that she and their daughter, Cayce Peters, are entitled to the house under that will.
In a response brief, Egan’s lawyer, Grand Junction attorney Drew Moore, wrote that her client isn’t trying to get the home for herself.
“Defendant admits that upon his death, the house would be the property of Tom Peters’ daughter,” Moore wrote.
At the time, the home was valued at $374,000. The latest assessment of its current value now is at $494,800. The Mesa County Assessor’s Office lists the home as being owned by Tina Peters, and shows that it was quit-claimed to her for $1. Court documents say that Tina Peters currently lives there.
Tina Peters also said that she and her ex-husband had reconciled, and that Egan “influenced Mr. Peters to sign divorce papers.” In numerous appearances on internet and social media sites defending her actions in the elections case, however, Tina Peters repeatedly has said that prosecutors and their investigators in the criminal case against her did that.
The same week this five-day jury trial is to be held the week of Oct. 23, her eight-day criminal trial is being held in District Judge Matthew Barrett’s courtroom starting Oct. 18 and ending by Oct. 30.
In that case, Peters faces seven felony counts of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and identity theft. She also faces three misdemeanor charges of official misconduct, violation of duty and failure to comply with requirements of the Colorado Secretary of State.
If convicted, Peters could face years in state prison and be forced to pay hefty fines.