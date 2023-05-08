Petitions to force a recall election of Mesa School District 51 Board President Andrea Haitz have been approved, the Mesa County Clerk Bobbie Gross announced Monday.
The backers of the recall effort now have 60 days to gather at least 15,000 signatures of valid Mesa County registered voters to force a recall election.
"The circulation period will begin on Monday, May 8, 2023, and will end on Friday, July 7, 2023," Director of Elections Brandi Bantz told the organizers in a Sunday letter. "Your entire petition submission must be turned into the Mesa County Election Division's office located at 200 S. Spruce St., Grand Junction, Colo. 81501, no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023."
The reasons the recall group is calling for Haitz's ouster is written on the petition itself, saying that she "should be recalled for acting to exclude the community from open board meetings, for violating ethical standards required by Colorado statutes and for directing board matters in a manner which foments disorder."
That group is Sarah Lester, Fredricka Howie and Ian Hamilton.
The same petition also includes a written statement from Haitz, who calls the petition politically motivated, adding that while recalls are constitutionally allowed, their use should be exercised responsibly.
"As the president of the school board since 2021, I have taken a strong and decisive approach to my role on the school board, drawing on substantial input from the community, principals, teachers, and staff, as well as data, majority board consensus, and complete transparency to make informed decisions," she wrote.
"While everyone may not agree with my decisions, they have been made carefully," she added. "The current board has allowed many hours of unhindered public comment from our community at our board meetings."
Haitz also wrote that a recall would cost the county about $200,000 to conduct, a figure confirmed by the clerk's office. But depending on when, and if, its signatures are certified, that recall could be conducted in conjunction with the fall general election, meaning it won't cost any more to run.
Although not on the petition itself, the recall committee is forwarding at least one possible successor to Haitz, former D51 teacher Darren Cook.
Still, if the recall is certified, anyone other than Haitz can petition to be on that recall ballot question. To do so would require submitting at least 50 signatures on a petition from register voters. Qualified candidates would have to reside within District C, which includes the north-central part of the city north of Interstate 70 near the Grand Junction Regional Airport. It extends to the Garfield County line between 25 and 29 roads.
If the question is placed before voters, they would have two choices: a yes or no on recall, and who should replace Haitz. Even if a voter cast their ballot against the recall, they still can vote for a successor candidate, Bantz said.
Cook said the recall committee officially is to kick off its petition signature drive 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Park. There, volunteer petition gathers are to receive the training they need to collect signatures.
Some volunteers of the recall are starting to gather signatures this week.
Those petition volunteers must follow strict rules, including not allowing a petition out of their sight, witnessing every signature, not taking the petition apart and ensuring that all signature blocks are completed before a signer departs, which includes their home address and date of signing.
Failing to do so can result in whole petition sheets being rejected, including failing to have each petition section properly notarized.
Because any petition effort ends up having some signers' names tossed for various reasons — not a registered voter, isn't over the age of 18 at the time of signing or their signature doesn't match what's on their voter registration file — the petition includes a list of how to ensure their signature is counted, such as not signing the petition more than once, writing legibly, not signing for someone else, and allowing the petition circulator to assist a voter in signing.
Petitioning to place measures on a ballot aren't always successful, and recall efforts more so because they require far more signatures and have a tighter timetable to be submitted. Historically, 10% to 20% of gathered signatures are tossed for various reasons, so that means petition gathers try to get far more than the minimum required.
According to Ballotpedia, which tracks ballot efforts nationwide, there have been 35 such recall efforts of school board members this year, 22 of which are still underway. Eight did not qualify for a vote, four resulted in the recall target to resign and one was successfully removed from office.
To learn more about signing the petition or to volunteer to help the effort, contact Tyrus Wheeler at 719-480-4423 or email him at tyrus@bestslopepublicaffairs.com. Voters also can go to www.signford51kids.com.