After moving from Michigan to Grand Junction in 2017, Phoenix Haus just took another step toward statewide recognition across Colorado.
Phoenix Haus is a off-site building manufacturer that aims to simplify construction processes by consolidating different aspects of the process through vertical integration. The company specializes in prefabricated, energy-efficient homes.
Already one of the most lauded newer businesses in the Grand Valley, Phoenix Haus received another honor on Tuesday: being chosen as one of the biggest winners at the Greater Colorado Pitch Series at the Avalon Theatre.
The Greater Colorado Pitch Series, part of West Slope Startup Week festivities, features four capital tracks from four capital partners that each choose between two finalists (eight total) that aren’t based on the Front Range.
Phoenix Haus and EL Jacal Mexican Grill (based in Fort Morgan) were nominated for the most substantial track: Greenline Ventures, featuring a debt growth stage of $250,000 to $1 million.
Greenline Ventures President Patrick Vahey said that Greenline, which has invested more than $2.5 billion in small businesses nationwide, would invest $250,000 in both companies.
“It puts us on the map as a company that’s here in Western Colorado,” said Phoenix Haus CEO Bill McDonald. “We’re growing the company, adding employees to this area in Grand Junction. Attracting that focus here, the products that we design here get sent out statewide. It puts a nice focus on us and the area.”
McDonald detailed to The Daily Sentinel how the quarter-million would help the company.
“We’re so pumped to be here,” McDonald said. “It allows us to invest into our front end. We’re going to put right into making some key hires: architectural design in-house, some project managers and some planning managers for our factory here in town.”
He also discussed how the investment could help Phoenix Haus amid rising costs of materials because of inflation and supply chain issues. McDonald detailed how the company approaches these issues when ordering and procuring materials.
“The natural progression to high demand is increased material prices, so we combat that by procuring and ordering materials and stocking what we know we can build on repeat,” McDonald said.
“Having an inventory of those items helps us reduce costs by buying them at a low price before the season hits. We’re also seeing, as of recently because of interest rate increases, reductions in material prices, which will help here in the near-term. In the next six months to a year, I’d say prices for materials will eventually decrease, which helps us a ton to sell our product,” he added.