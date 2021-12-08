With the calendar moving ever closer to when wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado, the Colorado Chapter of the Sierra Club is hosting a photographic exhibit and speaker at Colorado Mesa University in hopes of conveying the message that Coloradans will gain from having wolves back on the landscape.
“Living With Wolves,” a photographic exhibit, will be on display from Thursday through Sunday at CMU’s University Center, in Room U213. On Saturday, the Sierra Club will host guest speaker Matt Barnes, of Dolores, who works with ranchers to develop strategies to avoid conflict with predators such as wolves.
The exhibit is open from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Barnes is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. Saturday. His speech and the exhibit are free and open to the public.
“I’m hoping to not just preach to the choir,” Delia Malone, an organizer of the event, said.
An ecologist who is the wildlife chair for the Colorado Chapter of the Sierra Club, she said she particularly hopes ranchers will come to hear Barnes, given his on-the-ground experience and expertise.
“I want the people who are skeptical and who are worried (about reintroduction) to come and hopefully gain something of a different perspective. Please come out and please learn that we really can live with wolves,” Malone said.
While a handful of wolves have naturally migrated to Colorado in recent years, voters in 2020 approved a measure requiring reintroduction of wolves to begin by the end of 2023. Colorado Parks and Wildlife currently is working toward that goal.
The photo exhibit consists of pictures taken by Jim and Jamie Dutcher, founders of the nonprofit Living with Wolves, which works to educate the public about wolves. More than 25 years ago they spent years living with and filming and photographing a wolf pack in fence-enclosed acreage in Idaho.
“These photographs are from that experience,” Malone said.
She said the photo exhibit, donated to the Sierra Club by the Dutchers, includes accompanying narrative, and “really points to the idea that there is huge benefit to having wolves back in Colorado, and the negative aspects of living with wolves are really very minimal.”
She said Barnes will be talking about how ranchers can not just avoid conflict between wolves and livestock but improve the condition of the range, allowing for grazing of more livestock and resulting in healthier landscapes.
“Matt is a range scientist. He’s worked with landscapes and wildlife in the northern Rockies on large ranches that have both wolves and grizzly bears,” Malone said.
The Sierra Club plans to also take the exhibit to other locales including Durango and Pueblo.
Malone said Colorado has “fabulous country that will be great for wolves.”
“We have kind of this opportunity to say, hey, this is a positive, and indeed we can do this, and it will require some changes but those changes will reap huge benefits,” Malone said.