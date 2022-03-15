Monday was National Pi Day but not a single apple in sight. Pi Day, which fittingly falls on Albert Einstein’s birthday, and that makes since because March 14 also recognizes the first three digits of the mathematical constant 3.14.
Brainly.com recently surveyed 900 American students about math and pi, and found that math is not universally disliked as many might believe.
When asked to select their favorite subject in school, students answered:
1. Math (26.4%)
2. Science (20.3%)
3. English (20.1%)
4. Social Studies or History (18%)
5. Other (15.2%)
The Top 5 States Where Math is Students’ Favorite Subject:
1. New Jersey (41.7%)
2. Massachusetts (41.6%)
3. New Hampshire (37.6%)
4. Maryland (36.5%)
5. New York (36.2%)
Brainly's survey yielded some surprising insights about what students know about pi:
• 74% of students said they are confident they know how to write the number for pi, but…
• 55.3% of students could identify the first 5 digits of pi
• 34% of high school students who said they knew how to write pi, chose the wrong option
• 30.5% of students know that pi is defined as the radio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter
• 49.1% of the students know that pi is an irrational number
Of course, any Pi survey must also look at pie preferences, so students were asked about their favorite pie flavors:
• Chocolate (22.7%)
• Apple (22.1%)
• Lemon meringue (15.9%)
• Blueberry (12.3%)
• Cherry (8.4%)
• None (18.6%)
Let's not forget pizza is a pie too. So here are the most and least favorite pizza toppings: