Under cloudy skies and intermittent sprinkles of rain, about 50 people gathered for the official “groundbreaking” of the Lincoln Park Pickleball expansion project Wednesday.
The ceremony, which started under the cover of a Lincoln Park shelter, was similar to the Nov. 18, 2022 “groundbreaking” event for the Canyon View tennis court project.
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou opened Wednesday’s ceremony jokingly saying that they had to have a groundbreaking for the pickleball project to be fair and equal to the two recreational projects.
In recognizing that the Canyon View project would benefit the continuing robust local tennis scene, Sherbenou was clear that the city had to acknowledge and react to the growing popularity of pickleball.
“The love of pickeball is really causing it to spread at an astronomical pace across the country. Up and down the Western Slope, all through Colorado and all over the U.S., pickleball is all the rage,” he said. “It’s really cool to see the enthusiasm for the sport and what it does for its users.”
Sherbenou even shared a funny story about his father’s love of the sport.
“I think he represents the sort of enthusiasm that you see from the pickleball community,” Sherbenou said, then grinned. “I think I hear more about pickleball and him playing pickleball three times a week than I do about his adorable grandchildren.”
The crowd erupted in laughter.
“I think that is something that might resonate with some of you in terms of your passion for pickleball,” he added.
Jeff Smith, from the Western Slope Pickeball Club, gave remarks, followed by longtime community and tennis advocate Lena Elliott. Mayor Anna Stout concluded the ceremony with remarks before a ceremonial pickleball serve was held on one of the existing courts.
Colorful pickleball cupcakes were available to attendees of the festive event, which poked fun at the ongoing battles between pickleball and tennis players, but also preached community unity when it came to the two sports and their users.
Elliott joked about the rivalry of the two sports, but then called the racquet sports “kissing cousins” and that Lincoln Park would be home to pickleball players and tennis players would call Canyon View Park home.
Construction crews will be retrofitting the lighting to provide state-of-the-art LED lights that meet international dark sky standards at the Lincoln Park courts. Once that and construction of four new tennis courts at Canyon View Park is complete, crews will convert the existing four tennis courts at Lincoln Park into dedicated pickleball courts.
Upon competition, there will be a total of 20 pickleball courts at Lincoln Park — all with LED lights to expand playing time, and 16 tennis courts at Canyon View Park, 12 of which will have lights.
After the speakers concluded, attendees scurried to their vehicles to grab pickleball paddles and balls as they gathered on a court for the ceremonial pickleball serve.
Again, there were jokes about the sports and the differences, including one giving a quick tutorial that a pickleball serve is underhand while tennis is overhand.
With 18 pickleball enthusiasts and dignitaries lining the backline of the court, a countdown was given and everyone popped the ball over the net to a chorus of cheers and laughter.