After a couple of cloudy, rainy days, the courts at Lincoln Park were beckoning Tuesday to area pickleball players.
The courts were deserted until about 11 a.m., when about a half-dozen players showed up looking for a game.
“I think you're safer here than in the grocery store,” said 69-year-old Lee Lindauer, who usually plays three times a week. “The weather hasn't been conducive (to playing) the last week, but I think you're got to go out once in awhile, otherwise you'll go stark mad.”
Normally in the late morning or early afternoon, 68-year-old Jim Clausius said, every court at Lincoln Park would have a doubles match going. Tuesday, the men played round-robin style, and as it turned out, when one player left for the day, another one or two showed up.
With the Lincoln Park Barn closed until further notice, where they play during the winter, it's either grab a sweatshirt and hope for sunshine or find another outlet.
“You can only walk around the block so many times,” Clausius said. “In the grocery store, you've got people in line, bumping into you. Here, we don't touch.”
They've ditched the tradition of shaking hands after games, and even playing doubles, they're keeping their distance from their partners and opponents. When a new player joins, they elbow-bump their hellos.
“I've got some friends who are mountain bikers and saw them Saturday before they took off (on a ride),” said Larry Johnson, 60. “They feet-bump.”
Johnson, the general manager of the Grand Junction Soccer Club, was taking a break from trying to come up with a plan for the 1,400 youth soccer players, who can't start their spring seasons until the state association gives them the go-ahead and the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department releases the fields for play.
“No matter what we come up with we're going to have those people who say we're just not going to go out,” he said. “We had some people just practicing (pickleball) this morning and didn't want to hit with anybody else because of social distance, which is fine. There's not a lot of (close contact), you've got some distance.”
At one point, a player trying to reach a shot close to the net ran near to where the others were sitting waiting to play. Rob Schoeber helped stop his momentum, then laughed that “that's not social distancing.”
With more than 350 players in the Grand Junction Pickleball Association, Clausius said he's noticed a dramatic drop in members playing during the coronavirus pandemic. Tournaments have been canceled, but the players have been encouraged to get out and hit the ball around as long as they take the necessary precautions.
“I think on a day like today every court would be filled,” Clausius said. “I really think they are scared. You can't blame them. Normally (courts would) be filled on a nice day like this, no wind, the sun is out. ...
“You can do things if you act responsibly, you don't touch, hug, don't shake hands. You're just out hitting the ball back and forth, getting some sunshine, fresh air, then it's probably good for you as long as you're not putting anyone at risk. I feel safer and I feel a lot better than if the only time I'm getting out is going to the grocery store. After a couple of hours of this you feel … things don't feel hopeless.”