Families and couples – socially distanced and masked, of course – stood in two lines that stretched from the counter to the drink machine and the movie posters on the wall. Some were at the Picture Show at Grand Junction for the Disney animated flick “Raya and the Last Dragon;” others came to see Bob Odenkirk channel his inner John Wick in the action-packed “Nobody.”
It was a scene on Friday that would be expected, ordinary and not even worth anything in standard times. After the year that movie theaters just had, however, a fuller parking lot outside of the Picture Show feels more significant.
Like another piece to the puzzle of returning to a normal world.
“Honestly, the Grand Junction location (out of 10 nationwide) has been a great place for us since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Picture Show Operations Manager Daniel Vice, who lives in Grand Junction and was once the manager of the city’s branch for more than a year.” It was closed for a few months, but this was the first location we reopened in the chain back in June. Immediately, we started to have decent attendance for what it was.
“Obviously, we weren’t going to be reaching 1,500 people a day like we used to, but we were doing all right. I think it was around the end of January or so when we really started to notice that attendance was beginning to climb again as COVID numbers started to drop in Mesa County.”
Before its screens were being used again, Picture Show stayed open in the spring by selling its popcorn in drive-by fashion.
In June, the theater began screening older movies, including entire trilogies such as “The Lord of the Rings,” “The Matrix” and “Indiana Jones.” It also introduced a VIP program in which customers can rent out an entire screening to have the auditorium to themselves and those who tag along. Vice has called the program “super, super successful.”
Despite regulations and the stagnation of new film releases, Picture Show kept finding ways to bring Western Slope people back to the cinema again and again throughout the harsher months of the pandemic.
“I think word-of-mouth helps,” Vice said.” Some of our regulars who came in saw some of our stringent sanitization procedures. We’re part of CinemaSafe, which is a national association of theater owners with very stringent guidelines on how to keep everything safe, sanitized and COVID-free. I think a lot of guests came in and saw that, word got out that it was a safe place to be, and I think that really helped us.”
The theater is allowed 50% capacity under current Mesa County Public Health guidelines. The county aims to be reclassified into the green level in April, which would allow indoor businesses, including movie theaters, to return to full capacity.
Fuller theaters could help fully revive the theater experience, which Vice already recommends for newer releases.
As new films – many of which were supposed to come out last year – are released, such as next week’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” it’ll only bolster the theater’s sales.
“In the end, as much as people love us because we have a special relationship with the community here in Grand Junction that we don’t have anywhere else, it’s really the movies that bring people in,” Vice said. “It may be our great customer service that brings them back, but it’s the movies that bring them in first. We’re thrilled to have something new to put on screen.”
However, even as the pandemic lessens amid vaccinations and dissipating regulations, some of its after-effects will still be felt by cinemas. Streaming has become more prevalent in entertainment.
For instance, all of Warner Brothers’ cinematic releases this year will also be available to stream for those with HBO Max accounts.
Vice believes that those who are at risk or who don’t feel safe seeing movies in public should stay home and rely on streaming, offering his understanding for those who choose the home experience.
However, he also believes that the experience of seeing a movie in the theater can’t be matched.
“We have the option available to see these films the way they were meant to be seen: on the big screen,” Vice said. “Films like ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ are clearly going to be a much better experience on a huge screen in surround sound, no matter what kind of setup you have at home. Purists who want to get out and see movies the way they were meant to be, we’re here and welcoming them.
“As the year progresses and some new films come out, we’re going to see a lot more films (releasing exclusively to theaters) over the next few months.
“I really feel that, by the time we get into June and July, the releases will be stacked on top of each other, just week after week of big releases that have been in a holding pattern like the Suez Canal.”
Vice thinks the demand for the theater experience is there after a year away from the movies.
In fact, he’s confident that Picture Show will set attendance records this year.
It also looks like Grand Junction will again be a two-theater town again. According to the regalmovies.com, the Regal Canyon View theater is scheduled to reopen on May 14.