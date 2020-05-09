The lights are lowered, but the projectors are off, the seats are empty and the speakers are silent, as they’ve been for nearly two months.
Movie theaters remain closed in Colorado as the state continues its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The industry, both locally and nationally, is going to face hurdles once its facilities can open again but for now, owners and employees don’t know when they’ll be allowed to return to their cinemas.
At the Picture Show in Grand Junction, however, not all the lights are off.
“We did an employee popcorn day just to show our employees, ‘Hey, we’re still there, we still care about you,’ ” manager Chris Cherin said. “We had an outpour of employees come. We had so many people seeing those employees and stopping by and saying, ‘Hey, when are you guys opening? Do you have popcorn? We would love to get some.’ ”
Those requests sparked a corporate initiative from Picture Show Entertainment to start providing curbside popcorn and drink service on weekends at four of its 12 locations in the United States.
Friday was the first day of that initiative.
Grand Junction’s Picture Show is among those selling fresh popcorn along with a FUN-Tastic, frozen ICEE or a fountain drink from the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine to those who placed an order online.
The other locations participating are in Colorado Springs (where Picture Show Entertainment is based), Prescott, Arizona, and Marietta, Georgia.
Cherin said Grand Junction’s location has received a bulk of the orders.
“All the (participating) theaters together, we have about 60-70 orders,” Cherin said. “We’re the majority percentage of it, though. We’ve gotten about 50-ish orders so far.”
Customers place their order online (https://picture-show-entertainment.myshopify.com) and can pick up their order from 3-6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. on Sundays.
Upon arriving, customers call the theater to confirm their order, which is then prepared and brought to the curb.
Disinfectant wipes are also provided.
“We’re a small business,” Cherin said. “This is a great way of getting people in the community involved with small businesses. We’re a big part of our community. Any time we can do something involving the community, plus giving them a little taste of entertainment, is the whole point. We’re trying to get back to that point when we can get back to seeing movies and everything, and this is a small step toward that.”