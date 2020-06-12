With its cinemas shuttered to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, the Picture Show in Grand Junction was relegated to being a popcorn pickup spot.
During the closure, five Picture Show locations offered curbside popcorn, with the Grand Junction location having by far the most success. Approximately 90% of the company’s popcorn sales in May came in Grand Junction.
The community’s show of support for the theater didn’t go unnoticed at the corporate level. It will become the first theater on the Western Slope to reopen its doors today.
“We’re going to be the first theater to open out of any of our theaters, and that tells you that our boss (Picture Show CEO Jeff Stedman) saw confidence in our community and in the service we provide to our community,” said manager Chris Cherin. “That’s why I’m excited to get this going, because our community has been so great.”
Regal Cinemas, which also closed during the shutdown, could not be reached for comment. The Picture Show will resume screenings this weekend, with some caveats imposed by Mesa County and Colorado’s public health departments.
Each theater will only be filled to about 50% capacity, with two open seats between each occupied seat. Families or parties attending together will have to maintain the distanced sitting, per health guidelines.
“It’s going to be a process, man,” Cherin said. “The first couple of weeks until it starts to get to a resemblance of normal, it’s going to be weird for everybody. We’re going to have to be sending ushers in to double-check that everybody’s in their seats and help them the best we can. It’s going to be up to us to help everybody. I’m sure we’re going to have families who want to sit together, so I’m hoping I can clarify with the health department, like, if it’s a husband and wife or a mom and her son or something like that, if they have to be distanced.”
Customers have to pre-order their tickets. Tickets are only $2.50 each, although for $75, a party of up to 25 people can rent one of the theater’s two unused auditoriums for a special screening of the theater’s options.
Picture Show hopes the low prices will entice Grand Valley residents to attend screenings, even if none of the movies are new. With studios either holding onto their films or releasing them for digital consumption, the Picture Show is turning toward older, more cost-effective films.
This weekend’s slate includes “Batman Begins”; “Space Jam”; “Now You See Me”; “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Midway.”
Picture Show will change its lineup throughout the summer, but its options are limited.
“(Our selection is) based off what the chains like Lionsgate and Disney want,” Cherin said. “Some of them are more willing to part with older movies whereas Disney, because they have Disney Plus, they’re more hesitant to give out movies. It really depends on what the distributor says, really.”
With most theaters nationwide still closed, Cherin doesn’t anticipate any new releases until at least July.
Because of the pandemic, major studio releases like the new James Bond flick “No Time To Die” or the Fast and Furious sequel “F9” were pushed from this spring to either later this year or 2021. Many other major releases were delayed to this autumn.
Cherin hopes more major cities reopen in the next month, which would cause studios to be more confident in releasing their titles.
“Hopefully, with July, we just have to keep our fingers crossed that California and New York keep on pushing toward reopening,” Cherin said. “We all know Hollywood is dependent on big cities. If the big cities don’t let movie theaters open and let crowds congregate and everything, all those distributors are going to say, ‘Push it off until next year.’ I’m just keeping my fingers crossed. The best way of us getting back to actual normalcy isn’t rerunning movies.”
Some of the movies Picture Show will screen over the summer are director Christopher Nolan’s trilogy of Batman films, including 2008’s “The Dark Knight.” However, Picture Show and theaters nationwide could receive a massive boost if they’re open in time for Nolan’s newest film, “Tenet”, which is still scheduled for its original July 17 release.
Should Tenet and other major releases see the light of day at Picture Show beginning next month, ticket prices will rise, but the extent is uncertain. Cherin noted that the theater hasn’t increased its ticket prices once within the past 5 years. However, after spending more than 2 months closed, Picture Show has to find a way to recoup its losses once new films are screening again.
Until those new movies arrive, however, Cherin is hopeful that residents of the Grand Valley will seek out the theater experience. He believes there is a massive difference between watching a film in the cinema and watching one at home, citing Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 film “Inglorious Basterds” as an example.
“You don’t experience the sound when you watch it at home,” Cherin said. “When you’re in a theater and you hear everything that’s going on, like there’s really good percussions in that movie and they use music a lot to emphasize scenes, those kinds of things make it 10 times a different experience than it is watching it at home, even if you have surround sound. It’s never the same as watching it in a theater.”