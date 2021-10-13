The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the pilot and sole occupant of a plane that crashed northeast of Mesa on Monday morning.

Robert Cannon, 68, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, was killed in the crash, according to a Coroner’s Office press release.

According to the release, Cannon died of multiple blunt force injuries and his death was an accident.

Cannon was flying from Delta’s Blake Field airport to Rock Springs when his plane lost contact with the Denver Air Center and went down, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was discovered by a search helicopter just northwest of Mesa on Monday, and the body was removed from the scene Monday afternoon.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.