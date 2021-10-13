featured Pilot killed in Mesa plane crash identified By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Oct 13, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the pilot and sole occupant of a plane that crashed northeast of Mesa on Monday morning.Robert Cannon, 68, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, was killed in the crash, according to a Coroner’s Office press release.According to the release, Cannon died of multiple blunt force injuries and his death was an accident. Cannon was flying from Delta’s Blake Field airport to Rock Springs when his plane lost contact with the Denver Air Center and went down, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.The crash was discovered by a search helicopter just northwest of Mesa on Monday, and the body was removed from the scene Monday afternoon.The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa County Robert Cannon Aeronautics Aviation Police Mesa Plane Crash Plane Crash Occupant Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView