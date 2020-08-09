The Pine Gulch Fire continues to burn north of Grand Junction in Mesa and Garfield counties and is now 7% contained.
The fire remains “very active” according to a news release from the incident management team.
As of Sunday afternoon, the fire had burned 23,882 and there are 472 fire personnel fighting the blaze.
An evacuation order was given issued by Garfield County for residences on CR 202 and a pre-evacuation order for all residences on county roads 204, 207, 209, and Clear Creek Road.
On Saturday, the fire front worked its way down the north side of Cow Ridge but was largely sheltered from afternoon winds on Saturday. Crews continued work on fire lines constructed in the preceding days and utilizing firing operations where possible to secure the fires edge.
Fire crews in Division A, at the south end of the fire, held and improved lines along the O 9/10 road and were successful in completing a firing operation to tie the road into the southwest corner of the fire perimeter. In Division D, to the west, crews completed lines connecting the northwest corner of the fire perimeter to the west end of the North Dry Fork Road (CR 200). In Division G, to the northwest, firefighters completed structure assessments along the Kimball Creek drainage CR 202 and monitored lines along CR 200 south of High Lonesome Ranch. Division Z, to the east, completed line prep along on Mesa County X ½ road/Garfield County CR 222 to connect with Division G’s indirect lines and structure protection along the 200 road.
On Sunday, Division A crews evaluated the containment line and hold fire lines constructed on Saturday. Division D work continued on the west end of CR 200. Crews in Division G and Z worked together looking for opportunities to secure the fire between the X ½ road/CR 222 and the dozer lines constructed along the east end of CR200. Crews also worked in the Kimball Creek drainage (CR 202) to get structure protection in place and engage with the fire if it moves from Cow Ridge into the Kimball drainage.
Aerial resources will be used again today to assist efforts on the ground.
Hot weather is expected to continue today with high temperatures forecast to be in the upper 90s. An air quality health alert will be in place until later today before of the wildfire smile in norther Mesa and southwestern Garfield counties.