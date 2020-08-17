The Pine Gulch Fire is now 82,838 acres, with the fire burning intensely during the day Sunday and into the night. The blaze is still listed within 7% containment.
An inversion is expected to hit the area today and create very smoky conditions throughout most of the day.
Winds shifted and aligned with drainages on Saturday, which contributing to active fire behavior on the southwest side in Division D. See map on Page 7A for area descriptions.
Firefighters were busy late into Saturday night in the southwestern portion of the fire approximately 15 miles north of Loma.
There was significant fire activity there and additional resources were sent to the area Sunday. Air resources also hit the area on Sunday.
Fire also burned into Garfield Mesa and crossing V 8/10 Road.
Additional resources arrived Sunday to battle the Pine Gulch blaze. The plan was to have crews to try to reduce fire spread to the south.
In Division E on the northwest side, crews utilized control line and burning operations to help keep the fire south of 204 Road and limit spread to the west and north. Firefighters kept mopping up and securing structures along 204 Road where the fire already passed through.
Firefighters were successfully utilizing Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) in Division K to conduct strategic aerial ignitions in the evening and night. On the east side in Division Z, there wassome containment added, and containment here is expected to increase in the coming days, according to incident command.
The fire on the east and southeast (Divisions Z and A) has been hung up in rocks and natural features with no recent growth.
Structures have been successfully secured and protected in this area.
Weather continue to contributes to active fire behavior with another hot and dry day today. Temperatures are expected to be 93 or higher and humidity remaining low. Sunday winds were from the northeast as well as north and northwest during during Sunday.
The Mesa County Sheriff Office reported several road closures due to the fine including 21 Road northbound starting approximately three miles north of the Bureau of Land Management boundary. 16 Road northbound is closed starting at the intersection of V 8/10 Road. These roads were closed because of an increase in fire behavior near the southwest side of the fire.
GRIZZLY CREEK
The Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon was mapped at 25,690 acres on Sunday with 625 fire personnel battling the blaze.
Higher temperatures created a more active fire and by mid- afternoon the fire on the north flank made a run from Grizzly Creek to Coffee Pot Road. Firefighters were able to catch it as the fuel types transitioned from timber to sage. Spot fires from the previous night grew together and moved toward Bair Ranch. Dozer line around Bair Ranch and structure protection measures were successful in holding back the fire, resulting in no loss of structures.
The fire has moved to the Glenwood Canyon rim but held there, according to command.
Activity in the No Name area was quiet as the containment lines held and crews worked to bring in water with hoses and aerial water drops.
Firefighters will continue implementing structure protection measures around the gondola at Glenwood Canyon Caverns Adventure Park and will move north to Transfer Trail with heavy equipment building indirect line.
Crews will work at Coffee Pot Road by constructing and reinforcing control lines. Crews will engage the fire where it’s safe, but direct attack of the fire has been difficult due to the rugged and steep terrain.
According to the incident command report, a tentative date for containment is listed as Sept. 1.
Interstate 70 continues to be closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, with no estimated time for reopening.
Other road closures include Cottonwood Pass between Garfield and Eagle counties, Forest Service Road 400, Eagle-Thomasville Road, Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail and Clinetop Mesa roads, and areas of the Flat Tops accessed by those roads are also closed, as well as many surrounding White River National Forest and BLM roads.
Highway 82 between Aspen and US Highway 24 is now open but delays should be expected.