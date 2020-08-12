The Pine Gulch Fire was extremely active overnight and jumped to more than 50,000 acres.
With high winds that included a Red Flag Warning, the fire is now at 51,455 and is still just 7% contained. The fire will soon be the sixth largest wildfire in Colorado history. The fire was at a little more than 36,000 on Tuesday.
The fire continued moving northeast. In addition to activity on the northeast head of the fire, there was also increased activity on the northwestern flank as the fire moved northeast across the 200 Road and north over western Cow Ridge. There was some activity on the western end of the North Dry Fork (200) road in an area inaccessible to crews. That area is being monitored and is being addressed by bucket drops from helicopters.
There are currently 658 fire personnel battling the massive blaze.
Garfield County has issued evacuation orders for residents on Roan Creek (204 Road), Clear Creek (211 Road), Carr Creek (207 Road) and Brush Creek (209 Road).
Fire crews worked on fire lines along parts of 204 Road and structure protection on areas north of Kimball Mountain.
Weather conditions are expected to continue to contribute to high activity for the fire. Similar to Tuesday, humidity will be low, temperatures high, and winds consistent through the day with gusts in the afternoon.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the fire again today with winds expected to be around 13-17 mph with gusts up to 27 mph.
According to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management team, winds added to the already hot and dry conditions and the possibility for extreme, wind-driven fire behavior and high rates of spread are expected today.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for western Mesa County and Garfield County. Continued widespread smoke from the Pine Gulch fire will impact many parts of Colorado. Areas affected downwind from the fires north to Meeker, along the I-70 corridor, and as far east as the Front Range region and the eastern plains. This will bring periods of mainly ‘moderate’ to ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ levels of smoke to areas northeast of the fire including Garfield County and Rio Blanco County, however brief periods of heavy smoke will also be possible.