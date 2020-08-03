A fire continues to burn near De Beque and was at 1,500 acres with 5% containment Sunday night.
No structures are reported to be threatened.
The Pine Gulch Fire started as a result of lightning Friday evening and is approximately 18 miles north of Grand Junction in Mesa County, about one mile south of the Garfield County line.
Heavy smoke was visible in the area around De Beque on Sunday afternoon.
The fire is actively burning in rugged terrain, in pinyon, juniper, oak brush and sagebrush.
Fire crews got little help from the weather, which was hot and dry with gusty winds on Sunday. Because of the weather conditions, the fire is considered to be at a high risk of spreading.
After burning primarily on south-facing slopes Friday and Saturday, the fire moved northward, backing downslope Sunday morning, reaching private land along a road at the drainage bottom.
“The dense, dry fuels in this area are very receptive to fire, which is driving some intense fire activity today,” said Jim Genung, Pine Gulch Fire Incident Commander.
Ground crews worked Sunday to establish a containment line around the fire’s southern perimeter.
Options for holding the fire with the continuous, dry fuels along the fire’s northern and eastern flank are limited. Crews are considering roads and other landscape features to help contain the fire.
There are 95 firefighting personnel currently assigned to the fire, with two engines, two fire modules, two Type 2 hand crews and the Wyoming Hotshot crew, with air support from two helicopters (Type 1 and Type 3), as well as a single-engine air tanker and two large air tankers.
The Upper Colorado River Type 3 Team assumed management of the fire Saturday evening.
Additional resources have been ordered.
Mesa County, De Beque Fire Protection District, and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control are assisting.
Bureau of Land Management property within the Grand Junction Field Office continues to be under Stage 1 fire restrictions.