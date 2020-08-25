Now at 134,108 acres, as of Monday evening, the Pine Gulch Fire is getting close to the largest wildfire in Colorado history. The new acreage total was announced Monday morning along with the new containment of 44%, which reached 47% by Monday evening. The fire started on July 31 from lightning.
Fire officials called the fire activity overnight “moderate.” The 2002 Hayman Fire on the Front Range, which also killed five people, ended at 138,114 acres.
At Monday’s community briefing, Pat Seekins, one of the incident command operations chiefs, said the firefighters were closely monitoring fire activity on the southern tip of the fire as well as on the northwest end.
“The black line on the map shows where containment is,” he explained. “Protection of homes on the northeast side is looking really good.”
He said firefighters secured the edge and perimeter on the east side along the southeast side of the fire.
“As of today things are looking really good on the fire’s south edge,” he added. “Most of the fire activity remains on the northwest side of the fire. We will continue to monitor this and it will be our highest priority moving forward.”
Containment on the Pine Gulch Fire really started to pick up toward the end of last week. Last Monday, fire containment was reported to still be at 7%.
The Incident Management Team only changes the fire’s status to “contained” on an area of the fire when there is no heat on the perimeter and no chance for it to grow in that area.
“Containment does not mean a fire is out, or that the danger has passed,” officials posted onto the Pine Gulch Fire Facebook over the weekend. “The containment percentage doesn’t correlate to safety level around or within the fire. The fire itself may still burn within the interior for many weeks.”
Road closures may be in place after containment is reached for public safety and to give the land a chance to heal.
One of the questions asked of fire officials at Monday’s briefing was how long would the fire continue to burn and stay smoky after containment is reached.
“That’s going to be awhile with the conditions we are seeing,” Seekins answered.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation website, Colorado Highway 139 remains closed due to the fire.
Fire officials continue to closely monitor the weather coming in and the smoke coming from the Pine Gulch Fire.
Pine Gulch incident meteorologist Mark Loeffelbein said there was a 20 to 25% chance of rainfall on the fire by the end of the week at Monday’s briefing.
With most days registering in the unhealthy for sensitive groups Air Quality Index, 100-150 AQI, since Sunday Aug. 16, Grand Junction and the surrounding communities continue to see poor air quality. According to IQAir, which looks at air quality and pollution around the world, Clifton registered as the most polluted city in Colorado on Wednesday, Aug. 19, with levels in the unhealthy AQI category.
With wildfire smoke heading east, the Denver Metro area’s air has been affected as well.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said the air quality is poor as he’s seen it in his 10 years in the valley.
Kuhr said the poor air quality has been pretty consistent for the area for the past week or so and residents shouldn’t expect much relief until the fires go out.
“It’s something to keep an eye on for sure. People need to know the difference between wildfire smoke irritation and COVID symptoms … producing phlegm from coughing and itchy eyes are very common right now,” he said. “I went for a bike ride on Sunday, and I’ve never seen it this bad.”
Symptoms of a reaction to poor air quality include repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea and fatigue.
Gusty erratic winds with isolated thunderstorms were expected to send smoke in any direction on Monday.
By late Monday evening, smoke was expected to drain into lower-lying areas surrounding the two Western Slope fires. This will bring longer duration, heavy smoke through early this morning to several drainages near the Pine Gulch wildfire including into the Grand Junction, Fruita, Loma, and Mack areas. Meanwhile, heavy overnight smoke from the Grizzly Creek wildfire will remain possible for locations along Interstate 70 in central and eastern Garfield County, according to a smoke advisory issued by the state.