The Pine Gulch Fire, which started as a lightning strike 18 miles north of Grand Junction last Friday, reached over 9,000 acres as of Wednesday afternoon. With near record high temperatures predicted for the region, the fire is expected to continue to grow and spread through rural Garfield and Mesa counties.
Temperatures are predicted to drop by five or more degrees on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, with Grand Junction's forecast at 95 degrees.
Due to the extreme growth and dry conditions, Rocky Mountain Type 2 Incident Management Team Black assumed command of the fire on Tuesday.
The fire was reported to be at 3,600 acres on Monday, 5,685 acres on Tuesday and Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black spokesperson Ronda Scholting said it reached 9,210 acres at Wednesday’s noon media briefing.
“We’re here and we’re able to bring in more resources and to work with local and federal agencies on this fire,” she said. “Overnight the fire grew quite a bit.”
Fire containment had been at 5% for the Pine Gulch Fire but after Tuesday night’s growth Scholting admitted they no longer have an exact number.
A total of 232 firefighters were reported to be working on the fire with likely more on the way.
“That will go up. We still have crews and multiple resources coming in,” Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Operations Chief Tom Barter said at Wednesday’s briefing. “We’ve got multiple county and state engines all out there. We have hand crews coming in (along with) multiple type 2 crews and multiple aircraft.”
Part of the reason for the increased growth is due to the areas of thick, heavy and extremely dry vegetation in and around the fire.
“Tactics have changed slightly,” Barter explained. “With the increase in fire activity and the fuels, what we are doing now is an indirect strategy for most of the fire.”
The hot weather this week hasn’t helped the operation much.
“We’re not able to go directly on it,” Barter said. “We’re backing off and we’re trying to use these roads around it. The fire activity dictates we can’t get right next to it. It’s steep rugged terrain and you can’t get in there so it’s going to be an indirect strategy.”
He expected the fire to continue to move to the northeast.
Firefighters are prepping the roads around the fire and creating a perimeter, using heavy equipment to possibly widen the roads and mitigating nearby trees to get rid of potential fuels and to prevent the fire from skipping.
“We have local, state and federal agencies out there all working together for this fire,” Barter said.
Helicopters and air tankers are also being utilized when possible.
“Fire behavior is extreme. Firefighters are seeing flame links and fire whirls,” Barter explained.
Instead of just being active in the afternoon and the hottest part of the day, the fire has reportedly remained active early in the morning and at night.
“Firefighters have reported 10 to 20 foot flames seen in the trees and towering fire whirls,” he said. “It’s extreme fire behavior and it’s hard to get next to it.”
Barter hopes to not to see the fire go beyond 15,000 acres.
“It’s incredibly dry out there, the fuels aren’t reacting. There is a high resistance to control right now,” he admitted.
No evacuations had been ordered as of Wednesday afternoon, but 14 structures were reportedly threatened.
“We are working on preparing them and working around them. None have been lost,” he said.
According to a news release from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black, the fire made several strong fuel-driven uphill runs onto Horse Mountain. In addition to burning in sage and pinyon-juniper, the fire is also burning in mixed conifer as it moves into higher elevations.
Crews on the south side of the fire worked to keep the fire from moving south of the 910 Road, according to the Incident Management Team. Firefighters on the north side of the fire worked on structure protection and removing fuels along the 200 Road. On the southeast side of the fire, fuels along the X 1/2 Road were removed.
There is a closure in place on Mesa County Road X 1/2 after High Lonesome Ranch (275 County Road 222) to prevent nonessential traffic from entering the fire area. The presence of non-fire traffic within the area is a distraction and a hazard to firefighters and members of the public.
The fire also has the potential to generate large amounts of smoke that can affect nearby communities and those downwind. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for northern Mesa County and southwestern Garfield County. More information on that advisory can be found at https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colo_advisory.aspx.