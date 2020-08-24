The Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction increased by a little more than 3,000 acres since Saturday’s report with containment holding at 19%.
The Rocky Mountain Incident Management team handling the fire reported Sunday that the fire was up to 129,715 acres. On Saturday, the fire was reported at 126,613.
Staffing on the fire, which is the second largest in Colorado history, has increased to 952 people. Crews expect more hot weather with the potential for some rain in the coming week.
Meanwhile, the Grizzly Creek Fire burning in Glenwood Canyon eclipsed 30,000 acres overnight, but containment rose to 30%, up from 22% the day before.
Interstate 70 remains closed and crews are expecting another active fire day with hot and dry conditions.