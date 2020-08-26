For the second straight day, 907 firefighting personnel were on the scene fighting the Pine Gulch Fire as the erratic and dangerous fire behavior reported in the blaze’s first few weeks appears to be slowing down as containment has increased.
On Tuesday thunderstorms were reported to be in the area around 2 p.m. going through midnight with winds reaching 25 mph.
Containment was reported to be at 47% on Tuesday as windy conditions on Monday afternoon increased fire activity on the northwest side of the fire.
“The entire area along Highway 139 (Douglas Pass) is staying well, and firefighters will secure and clean this edge today,” Pine Gulch Fire officials report.
Colorado Highway 139 remains closed due the fire.
Pat Seekins, one of the operation section chiefs for the fire, provided a brief update on the Pine Gulch Fire on Tuesday.
He said firefighters continue to concentrate on the southern tip of the fire.
“This remains a critical holding feature for us that has been successful for us with some burnout operations,” he said.
Seekins said firefighters as well as aircraft will continue to reinforce the line to ensure the fire doesn’t cross to the east toward Mesa County towns.
“The goal here… is to make sure this remains secure over the next few days,” he said. “We’ve remained successful but that remains a key point of the fire.”
To the southwest, firefighters continue to monitor the fire’s spread.
At 134,999 acres as of Tuesday, the fire has seen very little growth since it ballooned nearly 40,000 acres overnight last Wednesday pushing it to around 125,000.
The west side of the fire also remains a priority for firefighters as the east flank has looked good for several days.
Aviation and air resources are keeping the fire from spreading further north.