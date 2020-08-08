The Pine Gulch Fire continues to grow, though at a slower rate than earlier in the week, according to fire officials.
The fire is now burning 13,074 acres, as of the latest report from Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black. That's an increase of about 1,200 acres from the previous update. Containment dropped from 5% to 0%, according to a Friday afternoon press release.
Crews are still working to remove vegetation and cut fire lines as Friday brought yet another Red Flag Warning for the area.
Smoke is expected around De Beque and along Interstate 70 between Parachute and the Beaver Tail tunnel and there are no evacuation orders in place. Mesa County Road 200 at the Mesa-Garfield County line remains closed to nonessential traffic.