With multiple major wildfires threatening landmarks and closing roads, and no relief from rain in sight, Gov. Jared Polis visited command centers Friday on the Western Slope to survey the efforts to combat the blazes.
On Friday, the Pine Gulch Fire behind the Bookcliffs was reported to be at 73,381 acres and the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon had reached 14,663 by the afternoon.
“The Grizzly Creek Fire is now the number one fire priority in the entire nation, and we are receiving and deploying resources from across the country,” Polis said Friday at the Pine Gulch command center at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
HANGING LAKE SAFE, FOR NOW
The Grizzly Creek Fire has also burned in the neighborhood of popular Hanging Lake and hiking trail, which so far avoided major damage. The lake’s status was unknown after early reports Friday that it was in the burn path because crews could not survey it from the air because of smoke.
White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams began Friday’s Grizzly Creek Fire briefing on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. by addressing Hanging Lake.
“When we all looked at the map, we saw where the perimeter was and saw it burned over the Hanging Lake area,” he said. “This afternoon, we finally flew the area to get an initial assessment on what happened to Hanging Lake.
“I’m happy to announce that the immediate area around Hanging Lake, the boardwalk, vegetation on the trail and cliffs were not affected,” he said.
Fitzwilliams admitted that Hanging Lake is not out of the woods when it comes to the fire, but he was “happy to report that the fire did not seem to affect Hanging Lake and the immediate area.”
On Thursday, Garfield County declared a local disaster emergency over the two fires, allowing the county to receive federal aid to fight the blazes.
The Grizzly Creek Fire is 90% on Forest Service Land, according to the governor, with the Pine Gulch Fire on 80% Bureau of Land Management property.
Polis said the priority for the Pine Gulch Fire continues to be structure protection, particularly in De Beque, and for the Grizzly Creek Fire, firefighters also have to work on protecting and reopening Interstate 70.
The Pine Gulch Fire is now the fifth largest wildfire in Colorado history. Fire personnel on the scene now total 794.
Pat Seekins, one of the incident command operations section chiefs, said there was no threat to the De Beque community at Friday’s briefing.
“There’s always potential for things to change,” he said. “We are in constant communication with folks in those communities.”
He said trigger points are set up well in advance when the fire gets too close but, as Polis said, natural barriers surrounding the town have made firefighters’ jobs a little easier.
“We’re fortunate to have natural, rocky barriers. The fire checked itself and that allowed us to move into other areas,” Seekins said.
Polis also praised the firefighters for the preventative measures being taken during COVID-19 and said they were not getting in the way of firefighting operations.
He added he was confident in the steps they were taking, including setting up smaller and more isolated camps near the fire.
State Sen. Ray Scott said standing in the incident command center reminded him of a military operation.
He said the community was in “really good hands” with the “true professionals” on scene, but asked residents and anyone visiting the area to be mindful of the dry and hot conditions we’re experiencing.
“Watch your trailers if you’re pulling them down the highway, don’t throw cigarettes out the window,” he said. “These are terribly dry conditions. Just be diligent out there.”
The Grizzly Creek Fire started next to the highway, but the official cause has yet to be determined.
FORECAST FOR THE WEEKEND
Effective at noon Friday, the Rocky Mountain Area Preparedness Level was elevated to four. According to the Rocky Mountain Area Communication Center, that level has not been at PL-4 since 2018.
The Grand Junction National Weather Service predicted unseasonably hot weather to continue. High pressure is expected to dominate into the weekend with a few record high temperatures expected.
This week, Type 1 Incident Command Teams, the most complex typically reserved for the largest operations, took over in both the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek fires.
Seekins said it was not uncommon for Type 1 wildfire incidents to occur in Colorado, depending on the season.
“Last year was a slower fire season, and we had no Type 1 incidents called. In the fire season of 2018, there were several Type 1 Incidents in Colorado and numerous Type 2’s,” he added. “We’re in a historical drought year and with how dry fuels are … we’re in an extreme fire season.”
Seekins expected growth in the Pine Gulch Fire to continue. The fire was at slightly more than 30,000 acres Monday.
“It’s going to take a break in the weather, a little bit of luck and a lot of skill to increase that containment,” Seekins said.
The fire has reported to be at 7% containment since Aug. 9.
The Grizzly Creek Fire has now burned 14,663 acres and has 352 fire personnel on the scene. The fire more than doubled in size overnight from 6,200 acres.
Officials are expecting more extreme fire conditions and high spread possibility today with a Red Flag Warning in place because of gusty winds and low relative humidity.
According to a Facebook post this morning, the fire is most active in the northern area, and the terrain and fuels in the northeast portion of the fire make it difficult for firefighters to access.
The fire pushed east into Bair Ranch where evacuations were made.
Firefighters in Glenwood Canyon continue to do structure protection in several locations around the fire, including the Shoshone Power Plant, Lookout Mountain and the No Name subdivision.
The fire is also fairly active on the east side, near Deadman’s Gulch, where crews are working to keep fire from jumping across I-70 in additional locations.
Heavy equipment is working in more accessible areas. Helicopters and air tankers are supporting the efforts of engines and ground crews.