With multiple major wildfires burning and no relief from rain in sight, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis visited command centers on the Western Slope Friday to ensure state and federal resources were being used to fight these fires.
On Friday, the Pine Gulch Fire was reported to be at 73,381 acres and the Grizzly Creek had reached 14,663 by the afternoon.
“The Grizzly Creek Fire is now the number one fire priority in the entire nation and we are receiving and deploying resources from across the country,” Polis said at the Pine Gulch command center at the Mesa County Fairgrounds on Friday.
On Thursday, Garfield County declared a local disaster emergency over the two fires, allowing the county to receive federal aid to fight the blazes.
The Grizzly Creek Fire has also burned in the neighborhood of popular Hanging Lake and hiking trail, though the extent of the damage is unknown. According to a post from the White River National Forest Facebook account, crews are waiting till smoke clears to survey the damage.
A map of the burn area shows that that the Hanging Lake area might have burned, but there’s been no confirmation of that.
Friday afternoon, David Boyd, Bureau of Land Management Public Affairs Officer, said they have not been able to confirm damage.
“We know the fire burned past Hanging Lake, we don’t yet know to what extent Hanging Lake was impacted,” Boyd said. “We are trying to get a flight up but things are smoked in right now. We can’t get firefighters in there on the ground right now.”
Polis admitted there will likely be lingering concerns regarding the Grizzly Creek Fire's impact on the interstate relating to rain and mud.
The Grizzly Creek Fire is 90% on Forest Service Land, the Governor said, with the Pine Gulch on 80% BLM as state and federal resources are working closely together to fight both blazes.
Polis said the priority for the Pine Gulch Fire continues to be structure protection, particularly in De Beque, and for the Grizzly Creek Fire, where firefighters also have to work on protecting and reopening the interstate.
The Pine Gulch Fire is now the fifth largest wildfire in Colorado history. Fire personnel on the scene is now at 794 for the massive blaze.
Pat Seekins, one of the incident command operations section chiefs, said there was no threat to the De Beque community at Friday’s briefing.
“There’s always potential for things to change,” he said. “We are in constant communication with folks in those communities.”
He said trigger points are set up well in advance when the fire gets too close but, as Polis said, natural barriers surrounding the town have made firefighters' job a little easier.
“We’re fortunate to have natural, rocky barriers. The fire checked itself and that allowed us to move into other areas,” Seekins said.
Polis also praised the firefighters for the preventative measures being taken during COVID-19 and said they were not getting in the way of firefighting operations. He added he was confident in the steps they were taking, including setting up smaller and more isolated camps near the fire.
State Senator Ray Scott said standing in the incident command center reminded him of a military operation.
He said the community was in “really good hands” with the “true professionals” on scene, but asked residents and anyone visiting the area to be mindful of the dry and hot conditions we’re experiencing.
“Watch your trailers if you’re pulling them down the highway, don’t throw cigarettes out the window,” he said. “These are terribly dry conditions. Just be diligent out there.”
The Grizzly Creek Fire starting next to the highway but the official cause has yet to be determined.
Effective noon on Friday, the Rocky Mountain Area Preparedness Level was elevated to four. According to the Rocky Mountain Area Communication Center, the RMA has not been at PL-4 since 2018.
The National Weather Service Grand Junction predicted unseasonably hot weather to continue on Friday, with triple digit temperatures possible. High pressure is expected to dominate into the weekend with a few record high temperatures expected.
This week, Type 1 Incident Command Teams, the most complex incident type typically reserved for the largest operations, took over in both the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek Fires.
Seekins said it was not uncommon for Type 1 wildfire incidents to occur in Colorado, depending on the season.
“Last year was a slower fire season and we had no Type 1 incidents called. In the fire season of 2018 there were several Type 1 Incidents in Colorado and numerous Type 2’s,” he added. “We’re in a historical drought year and with how dry fuels are… we’re in an extreme fire season.”
Seekins expected growth in the Pine Gulch Fire to continue. The fire was at just over 30,000 acres on Monday.
“It’s going to take a break in the weather, a little bit of luck and a lot of skill to increase that containment,” Seekins admitted.
The fire has reported to be at 7% containment since August 9 .
The Grizzly Creek Fire has now burned 14,663 acres and has 352 fire personnel on the scene.
The fire more than doubled in size overnight from 6,200 acres.
Officials are expecting more extreme fire conditions and high spread possibility today with a Red Flag Warning in place due to gusty winds and low relative humidity.
According to a Facebook post this morning, the fire is most active in the northern area and the terrain and fuels in the northeast portion of the fire make it difficult fore firefighters to access. The fire pushed east and went into Bair Ranch where evacuations were made.
Firefighters in Glenwood Canyon continue to do structure protection in several locations around the fire including the Shoshone Power Plant, Lookout Mountain, and the No Name subdivision. The fire is also fairly active on the east side, near Deadman’s Gulch, where crews are working to keep fire from jumping across I-70 in additional locations. Heavy equipment is working in more accessible areas. Helicopters and air tankers are supporting the efforts of engines and ground crews.