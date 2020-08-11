The Pine Gulch Fire grew to nearly 30,000 acres by Monday morning, as aerial and ground resources continue to fight a fire that has shown extreme behavior since it started from a lightning blast on July 31.
Rocky Mountain Incident Management spokesperson Shawna Hartman said that heavy helicopters have been the most effective aerial tool on the fire.
“Between August 4 and August 9, we have dropped 475,228 gallons of water on the Pine Gulch Fire from helicopters we have working the fire,” she said.
Three heavy helicopters were being deployed on Monday where they could be most effective with a fourth light helicopter used for reconnaissance purposes.
While retardant has been dropped on the fire by air tankers and larger aircraft, Hartman said that due to the fire behavior, current humidity and dryness of the fuels on the ground, the fire has burned through the retardant very quickly.
“Retardant has not been as effective in this fuel type and with the vegetation as dry as it is,” she said.
Hartman said the helicopters are being utilized throughout the day on every division of the fire.
The Pine Gulch Fire remains at 7% contained as of Monday afternoon.
In addition to the aerial attacks, on the ground there are 22 engines, nine hand crews (two hotshot crews and seven other 20-person crews) and additional heavy equipment are being utilized.
On Monday, patrols mopped up containment along the X½ Road with additional crews looking to secure the fire between County Road 222 and the dozer lines constructed along the east end of 200 Road. Other crews continued to work on structure protection and assessed what was at risk north on the fire’s location.
Garfield County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for residents on Roan Creek (204) Road, Clear Creek (211) Road, Carr Creek (207) Road and Brush Creek (209) Road on Sunday night. Garfield County issued an evacuation order for residences on CR 202 on Saturday.
Late yesterday afternoon, an older abandoned structure was lost in the Kimball Creek drainage area, Pine Gulch Operations Section Chief Trainee Tom Barter said at Monday’s operational briefing.
Smoke from the wildfire has been more visible to the east than it has been in Grand Junction.
A smoke advisory has been issued from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment due to smoke from the Pine Gulch Fire for Garfield County and western Mesa County.
“We have seen a rise in particulate matter, due primarily to the Pine Gulch Fire,” Garfield County Environmental Health Specialist Anna Cochran said in a press release. “We will continue to monitor real-time information in Battlement Mesa and Rifle relating to the smoke. As of August 10, the 24-hour average for PM 2.5 has risen around 40 micrograms per cubic meter. This puts us in the ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ category, according to the air quality index. We’re recommending that people to consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present.”
PM 2.5 refers to tiny particulates that are two and a half microns or less in width, and can travel deep into the lungs when breathed in.
Residents in areas affected by smoke and falling ash should keep animals indoors and avoid all outdoor activities such as running with dogs.
Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Eric Coulter said a wild horse range near the fire area is not threatened at this time.
He said the horse range, the Little Book Cliffs Wild Horse Area, is about eight miles south of the fire and has about 160 horses.
With 535 personnel on the fire as of Monday, Hartman said crews are staying close to the fire with incident command in Grand Junction and forward operating bases in De Beque and another one close to the fire behind County Road 222.
“They come in, get supplies, get food and have access to WiFi,” Hartman explained. Additional camps are set up for sleeping corridors as firefighters are staying in smaller groups to adhere to social distancing requirements.